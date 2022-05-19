ROGERSVILLE — The Rogersville City School Board of Education passed its budget for the 2022-2023 school year, which includes a raise for school staff.
The BOE met on Tuesday, May 17, in a special called meeting to discuss its budget.
The school system received around $6.1 million for the next academic year. That amount includes $4 million in state education funds, roughly $918,000 in local taxes, and approximately $979,000 from the city’s general fund.
The school system will also receive $99,947 from the state to help fund its preschool program.
Due to state salary increase requirements, all RCS staff received a 3% salary increase.
“All in all, school money is tight, but our staff does a great job, and they deserve more than 3%,” said Director of Schools Edwin Jarnagin.
The system budgeted a total of $2.17 million for the teaching staff that offers standard instruction.
The school plans to evaluate incoming TISA (Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement) funding and see if it can be used to increase pay for other staff, like the custodians.
For the most part, RCS’s budget remained the same. The system still has around $2 million in its general fund balance.
The total estimated expenditures are $6,140,384, the same amount as expected revenue.
The BOE passed the budget unanimously.