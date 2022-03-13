By TESSA WORLEY
ROGERSVILLE — The Rogersville/Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce has been working over the last year to support business growth and improve downtown Rogersville.
The chamber received a $50,000 grant from the Tennessee Main Street Program to upgrade the facades of businesses. Nancy Barker, the chamber’s executive director, said the organization is in the process of distributing the money to five businesses.
Businesses were able to apply for the grant, and the recipients will be notified by the end of April.
Barker said that the winners will most likely use the funds to redo brickwork, fix doors, or other related projects to improve the exteriors of their businesses.
The chamber also received a grant from the Tennessee Preservation Commission, which the city of Rogersville matched for a total of $49,000 to begin work on the Powel Law Office, the oldest wooden structure in Rogersville. It was built in the late 1800s.
The chamber began Phase One of the restoration project in 2021. During this phase, workers shored up the foundation under the log structure and stabilized the building.
The chamber has applied for another grant valued at $69,000 to begin Phase Two of the project, which will include redoing the outside, fixing logs that need repair, working on doors and some interior improvements.
Twelve businesses opened in Rogersville in 2021, bringing in 52 new jobs.
These businesses were Cornerstone Properties, Amy Salon and Spa, Sweet Liberty Cakes and Cookies, Heritage Holdings, Be Well Natural Health Store, Wayfaring Massage and Wellness, One Accord Vision Center, Southern Magnolia Soapery, Bakery Delights, Brock Mattress Outlet, Cosmic Paws Grooming and Longshot Manufacturing.
The chamber has been working on a dog park in the Rogersville City Park, which will be completed at the end of April.
Barker said the chamber’s goals for the year included continuing to promote businesses in the downtown area, filling vacant buildings and rectifying the limited downtown parking.
The chamber has many events planned for 2022, including two Jeep shows, a Junk and Jam Vintage Fair on May 7, a motorcycle show in September and Heritage Days Oct. 14-16.
The organization will also host Cruise-In on the Square May 27 through Oct. 14.
The event features a car show and live entertainment. Barker said it helps bring people downtown.
The growth in Rogersville’s downtown is also reflected in the growing housing market.
Rick Carroll took over running Carroll Real Estate in 2015. The family business has been located in Rogersville since 1964.
Carroll said that it is a seller’s market.
“Most houses are sold within the first few days on the market,” Carroll said. “Most listings get more than one offer.”
Carroll also said that prices have increased by about 30% to 50% in the past few years.