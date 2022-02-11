ROGERSVILLE — The Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to approve the Mobuck: Dollars for Scholars 5K Run, which the Cherokee High School Student Council will host in April to benefit a scholarship it offers to graduating seniors.
At its Tuesday meeting, the BMA unanimously passed a motion allowing the high school to hold the 5K at Rogersville Park.
Maya Lawson, a Cherokee senior, presented the proposal and said the council wants to make the 5K an annual event.
All proceeds from the run will go to support the Cherokee High School Student Council Scholarship, but the council hopes to expand the program.
“The scholarship(s) will benefit one or more graduating seniors from Cherokee High School,” said Teffany Cope, a biology teacher who is also the council sponsor. “In the past, we have given one scholarship with the value of $500. We hope to give multiple scholarships with possibly more value this year. This will depend on the amount raised through our race.”
Lawson said the group had the go-ahead for the race from one city official.
“We’ve already got approval from the park director, Matthew Elkins, to hold this event at the park,” Lawson said. “The director has also donated a pavilion to us for the day for snacks and stuff that’s gonna be donated.”
The school also plans to work with the Rogersville Police Department to have officers directing traffic at the intersections on the route. RPD Director of Public Safety Travis Fields told Lawson at the meeting that if they had people flagging the intersection, he would have officers come out.
“We’ll actually have an officer that will lead it and an officer that will be at the back end,” Fields said.
The event will take place on April 23. Registration will begin at 8 a.m., and the race will start an hour later. Registration will cost $20, and those who pre-register will get a free T-shirt.