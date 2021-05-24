By JEFF BOBO
ROGERSVILLE — Longtime school board member Todd Biggs, who is now seeking a Rogersville alderman seat in the June 5 election, would have that election be on the second Tuesday in November if it was up to him.
One change Biggs would push for if elected is to eliminate Rogersville’s stand-alone election on the first Saturday in June. Biggs would like to make the city election coincide with the November elections. He said that would save money as well as increase voter participation.
Biggs is one of nine candidates seeking six alderman seats on the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen. Early voting ends May 28.
The Times News asked every candidate the same five questions and has been publishing their responses as they come in.
Here are Biggs’ responses.
Why did you decide to run for alderman?
I decided to run for alderman, because I truly love this town. I have lived the vast majority of my life on McKinney Avenue, and Rogersville has been the perfect setting for me to grow up, make a life, and raise kids of my own. I take a great amount of pride in Rogersville, because of its rich history, outstanding school, and incredibly welcoming community. Over the years, Rogersville has given so much to me. I feel obligated to support Rogersville’s growth in any way that enables it to thrive. I have a desire to give back to my community, and I believe the best way to do this is as an alderman.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better alderman.
I attended Rogersville City School, graduated from Cherokee High School, attended the University of Tennessee, Knoxville before receiving my Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) at the University of Tennessee, Memphis College of Pharmacy. Additionally, I served on the Rogersville City School Board of Education for twelve years, with the last ten of those years being served as Vice Chairman of the Board. During my stint on the Board of Education, I was involved in many different facets of the school’s operations. This included serving an active role in two tedious searches for a new Director of Schools. The task of finding applicants that were not only professionally qualified to excel in the position but also one that would be a good fit for our community was very important to the search process. I think this experience, in addition to my education, will assist in making me an effective alderman.
What would you like to accomplish as a member of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, and what are your top goals?
I would like to work with fellow aldermen and the mayor to promote Rogersville by preserving the great history of this town and recruiting new businesses and people to Rogersville. These two goals would be a great way to increase economic development and tax revenues. Additionally, I would work to accomplish more effectively the tasks that all of our citizens expect, such as maintaining clean streets, improving the parks, and working with our outstanding police force to maintain safety. Of course, as I have tried to do during my time at RCS, I will always serve the interests of Rogersville while also being responsible with taxpayer money.
Is there anything you’d like to see the city and/or BMA do differently?
One idea that I have is to move the election of the Board of Aldermen and Mayor to November at the same time as the election for the Board of Education. This would, I think, make two important improvements. First, it would save the taxpayers money by cutting expenses for a special election in the summer. The same votes could be cast in November along with the City’s other elected officials, state officials, and federal offices. Second, turnout for the BMA election in June is consistently far lower than turnout in the November election. Moving the BMA election to November would ensure that more of the electorate has its voice heard in the selection of their representatives.
Tell Rogersville voters why you should represent them on the BMA.
I feel that my love for this town, my prior BOE experience, and work ethic would serve as major assets to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. I would like to believe that Rogersville City School benefitted throughout my 12 years of service, and I intend to fully utilize that experience to further the interests of the town and its citizens should I be elected. I want to see my hometown thrive and achieve as much as possible, and I believe that I can play a part in that endeavor as an alderman. That said, I humbly ask for your vote as alderman of the town of Rogersville.