ROGERSVILLE — Although Rogersville Mayor Jim Sells will earn his 12th term unopposed, there are nine candidates seeking the six alderman seats in the June 5 election.
Early voting began Monday and continues through May 28.
According to the Hawkins County Election Commission, in the first two days of early voting there were 39 votes cast at the election office, as well as one military vote, 35 absentee votes and 12 nursing home votes, for a total of 87.
The Times News has asked each of the alderman candidates to answer the same five questions and will be publishing the results as they are submitted.
Incumbent Sonda Price, who is seeking her second full term in office, is the first of nine candidates to be profiled.
Why did you decide to run for alderman?
As a lifelong resident of Rogersville, I have seen the importance of younger people taking an active role in city government. I grew up here, raised my family here, and I have a vested interest in seeing Rogersville grow and prosper to attract business and families into our historic town. I am proud of the job the BMA has done in the past four years and want the opportunity to continue this growth in the right direction. Fiscal responsibility, creating jobs, continuing an exceptional school, and the addition of a community center are just a few of my goals as alderman.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better alderman.
I attended Walters State. I have worked in banking, and most recently at East Tennessee Iron & Metal. These experiences kept me in touch with the people of Rogersville, and I hear their concerns and hopes for our town. As alderman, I can take my relationship with the business community, combined with my involvement in Cherokee High School athletics, and try to make changes that will have a positive impact on our town. I have two sons who are ready to decide their future, and it is my hope that Rogersville is a place they can return to and be successful.
What would you like to accomplish as a member of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, and what are your top goals?
I look forward to continuing our work with the Parks and Recreation community center, as I have promised to preserve, protect, maintain, and improve recreation opportunities by building a healthier community. I hope to continue to recruit industry and business so that my neighbors can be successful and feel encouraged to step out and follow their dreams. It is so exciting to see new restaurants and shops filling our Main Street buildings. It is my desire to continue this growth and positivity.
Is there anything you’d like to see the city and/or BMA do differently?
We are blessed with talented and hard-working individuals who go above and beyond to bring tourism and industry here, while still paying respect to our impressive history. I hope the BMA will continue to look for opportunities to keep our young people in this town. I also hope the BMA will continue to look for opportunities to create positive childhood experiences, ones that will inspire them to raise their own children here.
Tell Rogersville voters why you should represent them on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
I have spent my life in the city of Rogersville, and have been honored by the opportunity to serve as alderman. I am humbled by the people of this city who work to make it successful. I will make decisions based on what I think is best for Rogersville, always taking into account fiscal responsibility and the concerns of my community. I will work to promote our town’s history, recruit jobs, and maintain a safe and clean town for our residents. I am excited about where Rogersville is going, and would appreciate the vote of my fellow citizens to ensure I can continue to help this trend stay moving in the right direction.
Other Rogersville alderman candidates
Incumbent Brian Hartness is a Rogersville insurance business owner who has served on the BMA for more than 20 years and is the current vice mayor. Incumbent Wayne Slater is retired and previously served multiple terms on the BMA. Incumbent Mark DeWitte is vice president of MBM Packaging in Rogersville. Incumbent Eloise Edwards is seeking her third term and is a semi- retired real estate agent. Brock Gladson is a member of the Rogersville Heritage Association board of directors and works for the TVA. Todd Biggs recently concluded a 12-year stint on the Rogersville City School Board of Education and is employed in the medical field. Avery Fields is employed by Dr. John Slaughter at the Rogersville Vet Clinic. David Jenkins is a former police officer who also worked at the Holston Army Ammunition Plant.