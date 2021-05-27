ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville alderman candidate Brock Gladson believes his experience operating a local business while working full time for the TVA, as well as a history of community service, will serve him well on the BMA.
Gladson is one of nine candidates seeking six alderman seats in the June 5 Rogersville city election. The last day to vote early at the Hawkins County Election Commission in Rogersville is Friday.
The Times News asked all nine candidates the same five questions.
Here is how Gladson responded:
Why did you decide to run for alderman?
Rogersville has and will always be my home. I love Rogersville and intend to build my family and future here. Just like my Great Uncle Bennie Floyd, who was an alderman many years, I care about the future of my hometown. I am passionate about the responsibility to step up as part of a younger generation and be a leader — to be a part of decision-making, development, and success — all while protecting the rich heritage and traditions that make Rogersville a great place to live.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better alderman.
I graduated from Cherokee High School, then pursued a degree in Turf Grass Science and Greenhouse Management at Walters State Community College to sustain and grow my lawn business that I started as a young boy. In addition to growing my technical knowledge, I attended King University and graduated at the top of my class with a BS in Business Administration. This degree fulfilled the business knowledge I needed to effectively manage my company. These degrees also opened an opportunity to work for Tennessee Valley Authority in 2010. For five years, I was in Facilities Maintenance. In 2015, I was selected for a four-year Electrical Apprenticeship, which I completed in 2019. Today, I am a Substation Construction Electrician. I also still maintain ownership of my turf and landscape company and have recently received two state licenses for chemical applications. I have invested my time for the last 12 years as a member of Rogersville Heritage Association and served on the Rogersville Heritage Association’s Board of Directors for the past 7 years. I will always strive for improvement in my life, my family, and my community.
What would you like to accomplish as a member of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, and what are your top goals?
Rogersville Parks are an area of concern for many of Rogersville’s citizens. I see multiple opportunities for efficiency and quality improvement and my experience in facilities maintenance, turf grass science, and landscape management will motivate positive change. Second, there is concern about activities that go on at night in some of Rogersville’s public spaces. I will seek to understand the problem, collaborate with appropriate local agencies, and communicate a plan to improve the safety and security of Rogersville.
Is there anything you’d like to see the city and/or BMA do differently?
We’ve endured a difficult year, but despite it, Rogersville has grown. To continue to grow, we must look for ways to provide attractive opportunities for citizens and friends of all ages in education, employment, recreation, and retirement — all while maintaining and preserving Rogersville’s history and charm. Additionally, and as important, Rogersville’s aging infrastructure has some urgent issues that need to be addressed — including sewer, sidewalks, and roads. I would welcome the opportunity to partner with Rogersville’s Chamber of Commerce and actively pursue all available grants to fund these projects.
Tell Rogersville voters why you should represent them on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
If you will elect me, I will listen to you, and I will make a difference. I am excited by the chance to employ my experience, work ethic, and love for Rogersville to make a positive difference for the future. I promise to be transparent, be available to listen to your concerns, and to keep Rogersville’s best interest at heart in all decision-making — and I will focus on spending our tax dollars wisely. I would greatly appreciate your vote.