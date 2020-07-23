U.S. Rep. Phil Roe declared on Wednesday the pharmaceutical industry and federal government are close to deploying millions of doses of coronavirus vaccine.
“It’s called ‘Operation Warp Speed’ is what the government has named it,” Roe, R-Tenn., said in a conference call with reporters. “By the end of December, we should have 100 million doses for those most at risk and in January, 300 million doses in the United States. I think that’s very doable.”
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reported the department and drug maker AstraZeneca are collaborating to make available at least 300 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine called AZD1222, with the first doses delivered as early as October.
Roe pointed out that even though 50 million coronavirus tests have been administered in the U.S., testing needs to get better.
“We have to get point of care testing,” Roe said. “When you see the president without a mask on, everybody says, ‘Oh he doesn’t have a mask on.’ He really needs to wear it symbolically. Everybody who goes to meet him or the vice president is coronavirus tested with the rapid test. You can’t get in to see the president without a coronavirus test.”
Roe said the previous CARES Act, a $2.2 trillion measure passed last March, is hurting manufacturing jobs. He heard those concerns during a recent stop in Morristown.
“There are a lot of jobs available in manufacturing that are unfilled right now,” Roe stressed. “To a person, everyone said the $600 a week enhanced unemployment was a detriment to them hiring people. In Sevier County, there are people paying bonuses of up to $1,000 for someone to be hired as a server.”
Roe also addressed these questions:
What do you think the next CARES Act will look like? The first one gave people a payment of $1,200.
“One of things we talked about this week ... there’s over $1.2 trillion that hasn’t been spent yet. It’s still there. The states have a lot of it. A lot of that money the states have are not getting down to the local government. ... I think the PPP (Payment Protection Program) to small businesses will be there, especially the ones that are hardest hit. They are restaurants, entertainment facilities ... that can’t really open up to crowds. ... The president wants a payroll tax holiday. I don’t know if that will be in there or not. ... There is a very intense negotiation going on right now about the size of it, what will be in it. I think I can say categorically there will be substantial funds for education. I think everybody is in agreement about that.”
Is it true there was some sort of ballot mixup involving you?
“I was afraid I would be up here (in Washington) on Election Day. I went out Saturday to vote. My wife and I go together, and the last time I looked, we lived in the same house. She mentioned, ‘They (some candidates) weren’t on my ballot.’ And I realized I had voted in the wrong district. It shouldn’t have happened.”
What else is going on in Congress now?
Roe said he would be a “no” vote on upcoming appropriations bills because House Democrats broke their promise last year to put a cap on federal spending.
He added he will be an easy “yes” vote on the Great American Outdoors Act, a bipartisan bill that helps to fund maintenance in national parks.