VDOT crews began closing part of southbound U.S. Route 23 above Powell Valley and another section of 23 near Exit 1 in Norton Thursday. The closures are part of a two-month project to tackle slide issues along the highway.
A VDOT crew installs a crash buffer and jersey barriers on southbound U.S. Route 23 Thursday. Crews will clear fallen rock and improve barriers to contain rockfalls from the slope above Powell Valley and slides just outside Norton in what is expected to be a two-month project.
VDOT crews began closing part of southbound U.S. Route 23 above Powell Valley and another section of 23 near Exit 1 in Norton Thursday. The closures are part of a two-month project to tackle slide issues along the highway.
Mike Still/mstill@sixriversmedia.com
A VDOT crew installs a crash buffer and jersey barriers on southbound U.S. Route 23 Thursday. Crews will clear fallen rock and improve barriers to contain rockfalls from the slope above Powell Valley and slides just outside Norton in what is expected to be a two-month project.
NORTON — Motorists using U.S. Route 23 from Norton to Powell Valley can expect delays through early August as state crews tackle rockfall and slide issues along two one-mile sections of the highway.
Virginia Department of Transportation crews began blocking off one southbound lane of U.S. Route 23 in two sections near Norton Thursday in preparation for the repair project, said VDOT spokesperson Joey Barker.
The Powell Valley section work follows a February incident where a boulder crashed through safety fencing along southbound U.S. 23 and collided with an SUV. The driver suffered minor injuries and a passenger was not injured.
The Powell Valley section of the project will see the right-hand southbound lane closed through early August, Barker said. A chain link safety fence between the road shoulder and the hill above the highway will be removed as crews begin removing accumulated rocks along the highway between mile markers 39.8 and 38.6.
The safety fence was not designed to stop rockfalls, Barker said, although a mesh blanket installed over the hillside about 20 years ago was designed to slow rocks and boulders falling from the slope. VDOT crews will replace the fence with a concrete barrier that will make it easier for crews to remove fallen rocks as needed.
Parts of the mesh will be replaced and devices to slow additional rockfalls will be installed, Barker added.
Drivers can expect periodic southbound traffic stoppages for no longer than 15 minutes between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday during the Powell Valley section of the project, Barker said.
The Norton Exit 1 part of the project involves slide repair between mile markers 41 and 41.6 on the southbound side of U.S. 23. The right-hand southbound lane will be closed there, but no stoppages of southbound traffic are expected, Barker said.