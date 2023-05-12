NORTON — Motorists using U.S. Route 23 from Norton to Powell Valley can expect delays through early August as state crews tackle rockfall and slide issues along two one-mile sections of the highway.

Virginia Department of Transportation crews began blocking off one southbound lane of U.S. Route 23 in two sections near Norton Thursday in preparation for the repair project, said VDOT spokesperson Joey Barker.

