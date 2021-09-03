ST. PAUL — St. Paul Elementary School hit a setback in its involvement in a commercial space rocket launch on Thursday, but school officials say the incident is a valuable lesson for the students.
The student body and staff had sent a signed school Dream Deacons flag to be carried aboard Firefly Aerospace’s debut launch of its Alpha rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
The rocket, after a one-hour delay from its scheduled 9 p.m. Eastern time liftoff, blew up over the Pacific Ocean less than three minutes into its flight. Firefly Aerospace officials said that an “anomaly” in the rocket’s first-stage ascent caused its loss.
Jane Carter, a chemistry teacher at Eastside High School in Coeburn, had worked with St. Paul Elementary students over the past year to get the flag aboard the Alpha rocket through Firefly’s DREAM (Dedicated Research and Education Accelerator Mission) program.
“I watched the launch and was of course disappointed to see the anomaly,” Carter said on Friday. “But this is real. It is rocket science. It is hard and things don’t always go as planned.”
Carter said she hopes Firefly figures out what happened with the 96-foot, 2,200-pound payload-carrying rocket and continues the project.
Several schools, colleges and universities had submitted mini-satellites, experiment packages and non-technical payloads, including photographs and student drawings.
St. Paul Elementary Principal Karen Dickenson said the Alpha launch was disappointing but still a lesson for her students.
“We were shocked about that happening, but we talk about how important it is to keep trying,” Dickenson said.
Dickenson said she remembered growing up and seeing failed space launches among the successful missions.
“We’ve got to try and not give up,” Dickenson said. “Just because you have a setback doesn’t mean you give up.”
The school’s STEM classes will be able to use the Alpha launch as an example of how trial and error are a part of the scientific method.
“We do have a copy of the flag to remember what we were able to do,” said Dickenson, “and it’s good to be a part of this program and have the recognition.
”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.