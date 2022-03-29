KINGSPORT — Contractors will start working Friday to replace concrete road panels at three intersections in the Upper Sevier Terrace, city officials said.
GRC Civil Services has been contracted to conduct the work.
The intersections are Mimosa Drive at Ransome Lane, Carlisle Drive at Robin Lane and Fairmont Avenue at Robin Lane.
The work is scheduled to be complete by the end of May. Drivers are asked to use caution in these areas during this time and are encouraged to use alternate routes as much as possible.
If you have any questions about this project, contact Tim Elsea at 229-9451.