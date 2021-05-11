NORTON — Virginia ABC stores will go back to pre-pandemic days on Friday, when regular opening times change from noon to 10 a.m.
ABC Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill said Tuesday that falling COVID-19 case numbers and rising vaccination numbers led to the change.
The 393 ABC stores began pandemic hours March 27 last year, opening from noon to 7 p.m., although a June change in the state’s pandemic emergency order returned closing times to pre-pandemic schedules.
While store hours go back to normal Friday, COVID-19 safety measures remain in place.
Customers and store employees still have to wear face masks, while stores will try to provide a face mask to customers who arrive without one.
Six-foot social distancing markers will be in place in stores. Register counters will keep Plexiglas shields in place along with hand sanitizer for customers and employees, and cleaning and sanitizing will continue.
ABC customers still can place orders online at www.abc.virginia.gov for curbside pickup or home delivery in nearly all areas of the commonwealth.