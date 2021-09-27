APPALACHIA — Marla Weitzman already had a day job as an English professor at UVA Wise when she decided to start baking at home for farmers markets in Southwest Virginia.
After 10 years of turning her kitchen into a place where scones, pretzels, cinnamon buns and different breads got ready to go to market each week, Weitzman decided it was time to think bigger.
“I didn’t have time to negotiate with my family for kitchen space,” Weitzman said with a laugh as she set the oven timer for a batch of s’mores bread loaves topped with marshmallows Monday.
Weitzman decided to take what she called “a leap of faith” earlier this year. She came up with an expanded business plan for Breads by Marla with the help of the Small Business Development Center and started looking for a new kitchen to move into the wholesale bakery business.
“I own this whole building,” Weitzman said of the former convenience store and church next door to the Appalachia Post Office. In addition to taking on a mortgage, she got help from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority’s Seed Capital grant and from a USDA Rural Development revolving loan program through Wise County’s Economic Development office.
“It’s good to see how far she’s come,” said Brian Falin, Wise County Industrial Development Supervisor. “I haven’t been able to stop in yet to see what she’s done inside, but my wife brought home some of the pretzels and they were great.”
With the VCEDA and county programs, Weitzman said she was able to buy reconditioned restaurant ovens, new stainless steel kitchen tables and sinks, a commercial mixer and food processor and renovate the building.
“Some of the more popular items I make here are jalapeño popper bread, scones and pretzels,” Weitzman said while testing a bread loaf with a toothpick. “I never get to take scones home after going to market, and I got annoyed once so I came home and baked a batch for myself.”
Weitzman’s pretzels also have a strong fan base.
“The UVA Wise women’s basketball coach picked up 40 pretzels for a team tailgate party,” Weitzman said, “and I asked her to take a picture of the team and the pretzels. She said she couldn’t because they went that fast.”
With her new kitchen, Weitzman is getting ready for state inspection to upgrade from her current market business into a wholesale bakery. She has already approached local restaurants and mercantile businesses in Wise County and Norton about supplying baked goods as her business model shifts from selling at market tables.
“The timing might be right to work on wholesale with markets ending their seasons,” Weitzman said. “I’m also considering things like pizza or lasagna days where people can pick up a whole pizza or pan of lasagna to take home.”
“It takes a leap of faith because you don’t know if a business will work,” Weitzman said as she pulled the s’mores loaves from the oven. “It helps if you have another job, but I’d like to see this become my bread and butter. I read it takes a year for a restaurant to become profitable.”
Falin said entrepreneurs and small businesses looking to expand their operations can still apply for the $100,000 Rural Development revolving loan fund. For more information, visit online at www.wisecounty.org/174/Office-of-Economic-Industrial-Developmen or call (276) 328-2321.