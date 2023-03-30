WISE — Letcher County, Kentucky, is still recovering from heavy flooding from July 2022, and Luann Vermillion’s art students needed a way to express what they have seen first-hand and indirectly over the past eight months.
That need has turned into an exhibit of paintings and sketches by students at Jenkins High School, just across the Wise County line, at the Charles W. Harris Gallery in Wise.
The exhibit, titled “High Water,” gave Vermillion’s students a chance to put to paper what they have seen as much of eastern Kentucky continues recovering from the flooding.
“Students would say they weren’t affected by the flood, but they were,” Vermillion said Wednesday as her 40 students saw their work on the Harris Gallery walls. “Driving to school every day since the floods, I still see piles of garbage that were once people’s lives. I know it affects me.”
With many students who still don’t have running water in their homes or who have moved from their homes, Vermillion said she decided to make their experiences and reactions an art project. Many of her students were just taking art for an elective, she added, and found themselves doing things they had not expected.
“We had a girl who was working with the others on what was supposed to be a pastel sketch, but she kept adding details to the basic pencil sketch,” said Vermillion. “She kept going back and adding more and more detail, and finally I suggested that she keep it as is. I don’t think she realized that she had it in her.”
“Our high school seniors have not had a normal year,” Jenkins High Principal Wendy Rutherford said. “In their freshman year, it was COVID. In their sophomore and junior years, they had virtual classes or a mix because of the pandemic. We were looking forward to having a normal year for them, and then the flood came.”
Jenkins High School became a feeding center for flood-impacted residents and a headquarters for National Guard troops, Rutherford said, and students found themselves volunteering to unload supplies and help clear flooded and mud-filled houses.
“Our kids have been heroes,” said Rutherford, “and we really appreciate the opportunity the Harris Gallery has given our kids to be recognized for something positive. The arts are dwindling in schools, and we are hard-pressed to fund them.”
Before Wednesday’s exhibition opening, Vermillion’s students spent a couple of hours touring the UVA Wise Gilliam Center for the Arts, where Art Department chair Ben Mays and instructors Jim Veenstra and Laura Wächter showed the scope of visual, music and performing arts opportunities available to them.
“I’ve seen your show,” Veenstra told the students. “It’s very moving.”
Senior Baleigh Roberts created a pastel work with a black-and-red post-storm sunset and rainbow silhouetting a man and a woman holding each other.
“I thought about the flood and then about the positive effects that have to come,” Roberts said. “The rain has to come before the rainbow.”
Connor Issac’s work showed a moonlit cowboy in front of his horse and kneeling before a gravestone. He said he wanted to show that many others in his community had lost people and wanted to remember them.
Like several of his fellow students, Isaac said the flooding did not affect him directly. He then remembered how a flood-caused mudslide sent a tree through his bedroom window and how debris from the slide broke the axle on his truck.
Lynsey Anderson’s work showed muddy floodwaters surrounding a church and homes and a car washed away by the flooding.
“I hope the students hang onto this experience,” gallery Director Teresa Robinette said between conversations with the students. “You see all these beautiful colors around some subjects that are pretty hard.”
Robinette said some people had asked how Kentucky students fitted into a Southwest Virginia gallery.
“They’re our neighbors,” Robinette said. “They’re just across the state line, but they’re Appalachians like us. They’re family.”
“High Water” will be at the Harris Gallery, located at the Lonesome Pine Regional Library in Wise, through April 29.