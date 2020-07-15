KINGSPORT — An unmarked vehicle belonging to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office was burglarized this week, with one of the items stolen being an AR-15 style rifle.
According to a press release from the Kingsport Police Department, the vehicle was burglarized sometime overnight on Monday while parked in the Sevier Terrace neighborhood. Assorted law enforcement equipment worth more than $2,000 was taken, including a Stag Arms AR-15 style rifle.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (BATFE) is offering a $2,500 reward for the recovery of the weapon.
Anyone who knows where the rifle can be found or who might have any information to help identify the culprit or otherwise assist with this investigation is asked to contact the KPD Criminal Investigations Division at (423) 229-9429 or to call Kingsport Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111.
Tips may also be called into the BATFE Hotline at 888-ATF-TIPS.
Anyone wishing to make an anonymous tip about the incident, or any other case, can do so by going to the city’s website and filling out the “Citizen Feedback” form at the following link: www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.