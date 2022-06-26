NORTON — Mountain Empire Transit driver Judy Horne rolled up to her scheduled METGo! stop a few minutes early Monday for the first of a week-long series of ride-alongs by the Kingsport Times News.
Horne was one of eight MET drivers across the system’s three basic services who help riders get to where they need to be every week — doctor’s appointments, grocery shopping, work, school, trips to local parks.
While a transit system, MET’s staff and drivers have the added challenge of trying to be accessible and reliable in a rural, mountainous region instead of being an urban transit system with structured timetables.
Driving
Picking up a rider who left a vehicle for repairs at a local garage, Horne arrived 10 minutes after the pickup was entered into the METGo! app — five minutes earlier than the app indicated.
Horne has worked as a driver for MET and its parent organization, Mountain Empire Older Citizens, for 24 years — including the first year of METGo!
“We get most of the people in the morning, picking them up to go to work,” Horne said. “Around 11 (a.m.) isn’t too bad but at three o’clock we get slammed.”
METGo! has been a change from how MET has scheduled rides since its 1974 inception, when the service started as a way for Mountain Empire Older Citizens to get clients to congregate social and meal centers, medical appointments or weekly grocery shopping.
“A lot of them are very happy with (METGo!),” Horne said of her riders. “They’re really overjoyed and they thank us.”
Horne and driver Donnie Stidham worked on MET’s pilot bus program for The University of Virginia’s College at Wise, Cavalier Connection, which became the prototype for METGo! The UVA Wise service became popular for students needing to ride off-campus for shopping and other needs, Stidham said, and that led to the basic METGo! system.
“It is sort of like a taxi service, except it has terminals,” Stidham said, “but it is literally a bus service even though we don’t have a specified route. We have stipulations in place where you have to come out to the pickup point because we don’t have door-to-door pickup. We don’t have 911 addresses in our system yet. All you can bring on the bus is what you can carry.”
METGo! buses, like MET’s regular buses, do have wheelchair lifts and disabled-access features, Stidham and Horne said.
“We’ll average about 150 trips a day among all of us,” Stidham said.
Three services
Using Mountain Empire Transit and its two primary services — METGo! and METLink — is free, thanks to a four-year grant from the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation. METGo! and METLink operate Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.–7 p.m.
Mountain Empire Transit requires users to call the MET dispatch office at (276) 523-7433 to schedule rides.
METGo! serves a 12-mile loop with three buses in the Norton-Wise area, operating from three main terminuses — Norton Community Hospital, the Norton Walmart and The University of Virginia’s College at Wise. The service’s high-top vans are marked with the blue-and-green METGo! logo.
METGo! does allow users to ride on a short-time demand basis via the app, but drivers will tell users that they should plan for high-demand times by scheduling their rides in advance if possible.
METLink allows riders to go to Kingsport or across Mountain Empire Transit’s regular service counties and city. METLink buses from Wise, Lee and Scott counties and Norton stop at transfer points at the VDOT park-and-ride lots in Duffield and Weber City, where riders can catch buses to the three-county service area or on to Kingsport.
METLink rides require scheduling at least 24 hours in advance, but the buses will accommodate trips directly to health care providers in Kingsport and some stops as needed. If a rider plans on a day of shopping or recreation in Kingsport, METLink will take them to the Kingsport Area Transit System bus stop downtown, where they can use scheduled KATS buses before returning to a METLink pickup.
Catching a ride
Riders can schedule Mountain Empire Transit and METLink rides by calling a dispatcher at (276) 523-7433 at least 24 hours in advance. First-time users should call to set up a profile that dispatchers can use to ease scheduling for future rides.
The METGo! smartphone app is available for free from the Apple App Store or Google Play and downloads in about a minute or less. The app walks you through setting up a personal account and profile. After that, you can set up your home address on its map function.
Users can enter their destination, desired pickup time and send a point-to-point ride request. Riders can schedule a series of rides in one use with different pickup spots as needed for continued or return trips. Rides can be scheduled up to a month in advance, and the app allows the user to cancel those rides in advance as needed.
The METGo app has several pre-loaded pickup points and destinations popular among METGo! riders:
• Norton Heights Apartments
• Ridgeview Shopping Center in Wise
• Sykes, Inc.
• UVA Wise
• Norton Walmart
• Wise County Courthouse
• Wise County Health Department
Riders are not limited to those pre-loaded sites, but the app will show some pickups at the closest main street intersection. During the Times News’ ride-alongs, those pickups typically were at the address entered or about a 1 to 2 minute walk away. Drop-offs were always at the address entered by the user.
Shanghai express
Shanghai Nickles was already well known in Wise County before he started driving for MET just over two years ago, just before the pandemic started.
“I started delivering hot meals, then the cold meals, then regular routes and now METGo! for the past year,” Nickles said, driving from Norton to Wise on Tuesday. “Tuesdays are one of our busiest days. During the summer months it’s doctors’ appointments, dentists’ appointments, a lot of Walmart and a lot of older folks. During the school months, we have a lot of school transportation.”
“The best part of this is, we count on them and they count on us,” said Nickles
People heading to and from work are a frequent part of Nickles’ routes.
“At one time I was delivering three people to three different restaurants in the morning and, in the afternoon, I was taking two of them to second jobs,” said Nickles. “I think the people who run your local fast food restaurants really appreciate what we do because now these folks have an opportunity to be at work on time five days a week and they can get home on time.”
Nickles credited his three METGo! co-drivers — Horne, Stidham and Carlton Poff — and MET dispatchers with keeping the system running and supporting drivers each day.
“People have been really, really good to us,” Nickles said of the riders. “We just try to give back. I don’t know of a person who hasn’t had to walk somewhere and, if it’s bad weather, call METGo!”
Nickles said a misconception he has heard among some people is that MET and METGo! are just for senior citizens because Mountain Empire Older Citizens started the program.
“This ride maybe is not for everybody, but everybody can use it,” said Nickles. “We’ve had from doctors to lawyers to people from homeless shelters and, we’ve found out, when it comes to a ride everybody’s the same.”
“People call this the Shanghai express, but we do have a good time and people have been very kind to us,” Nickles said with a laugh. “We have been able to help some people, find people who’ve needed help, and we’ve been able to get kids to a dentist. People who would not normally go to a doctor because they couldn’t get there, we take them. Kids at the college, especially ones who come over from other countries, we become a part of their family.”
Why we ride
Sarah Grace Jones boarded METGo! at the Alexandria Circle neighborhood in Norton on Monday with son Brandon and daughters Isabella and Ashley to go to Walmart. Jones has been using the system for a month
“I love it,” Jones said of the system. “They’re wonderful people, kind and they’re always on time.”
Jones said the METGo! app is easy to use, and her rides have appeared within five minutes of the scheduled time.
Before METGo!, Jones said she would have to drive or find rides to the store. With rising gas prices, the system has made it easier to go shopping while freeing up money she would have had to spend on gas instead of groceries.
“I use it for doctor’s appointments and I’ll be using it for work,” said Jones. “I take them to the park a lot. I recommend it 100 percent and I hope they make it through their trial period. They’re doing great and it helps everyone in the community.”
Trevor Waddell and Christy Salyers rode METGo! around noon on Tuesday. Waddell, who works at home, was going shopping at Walmart, while Salyers was returning home from morning shift at her job.
“It’s been really helpful, especially on days like this where it’s really hot or really cold,” said Waddell. “It saves me from walking.”
“Some things come up just like that that, so with this you can schedule rides better,” Salyers said. “I work morning shifts so my boyfriend can bring me to work, but I can ride home.”
“One thing I learned about the South after moving from Alaska is,” Waddell said, “either you get a car or know somebody who has a car. This is great because you can get out in the evening if you need to go somewhere and you don’t have to depend always on finding somebody who can take you where you need to go.”
Salyers said she has found METGo! reliable, and she encourages her mother to use it.
“She uses cabs for doctor’s appointments, and half the time they don’t show up,” Salyers said.
“If it wasn’t for (METGo!), it would be hard for me to have a job,” Salyers said. “Since I’ve been riding with them, I’ve been working since December and it’s helped a lot.”
Connecting with Kingsport
Lonnie Wise started Wednesday’s METLink route to Kingsport at 7:30 a.m. with three riders — a Times News reporter headed to a staff meeting and two Norton residents headed to a doctor’s appointment in Kingsport.
Wise said a typical trip could involve five or six people being dropped off at appointments in Kingsport, with he or another driver picking them up for the return trip. He stops at the VDOT park-and-ride at Duffield to pick up any riders coming from Lee County and, if needed, in Weber City to pick up Scott County riders.
In Norton, Brenda Adkins said she’s been using MET for about eight years. Adkins and Carol Huffman said they often use the METLink bus system to go to appointments or shopping in Kingsport.
“I love it,” said Adkins of METLink. “There’re times we’ll go over for a doctor’s appointment and then we’ll go eat and shop a little. There’s been times where I’ve gone over by myself for a recheck on my eyes, and the drivers will wait for you or you call and they’ll pick you up where they’ve been waiting for someone else.
Huffman, a former MEOC employee, said getting into the transit business has been a good idea.
“The higher-ups, they try so hard to help you,” said Huffman. “The senior citizens, those on a fixed income, they are so good about helping them get on and off the bus, helping with shopping. I cannot say enough about MEOC.”
“This is the best thing they could have in this area, this public transportation,” Adkins said.
Adkins said she hopes METGo! can expand to Big Stone Gap and further because of Mountain Empire Community College and linking Big Stone Gap with Norton and Wise.
“If anybody doesn’t know about it, it’s for any age,” Adkins said of MET. “Everybody thinks its for senior citizens, but it’s any age.”
“The drivers are so good to help the elderly and disabled,” Huffman said. “It takes a special person to do this, and the drivers are wonderful.”
Larry Bolling, a two-year driver with MET, met Wise’s bus in Duffield, and Adkins and Huffman enjoyed the remaining ride along with plenty of stories exchanged with each other along the way. After the women disembarked at the Heart Center near MeadowView, Bolling headed back to downtown Kingsport.
“Usually, I’ll find a shady place to park, gas up the bus if needed and wait for the next pickup,” Bolling said. “Some days are busier than others, but we’ll wait as long as our riders need us to wait.”
On the return to Wise County, the bus stopped by the Independence Unlimited training site in Duffield to bring a group back to Appalachia and Pound before making the Norton return stop around 3:30 p.m.