KINGSPORT — Kingsport’s Rick Thomason can officially add his latest role as the new Tennessee Press Association president to his list.
Thomason is the publisher of the Kingsport Times News and the Johnson City Press. He is also the president of Six Rivers Media, parent company of the two newspapers, one digital platform, and three other Northeast Tennessee newspapers. Recently, Thomason was named the incoming 2021-2022 TPA president.
“It’s truly an honor to have been chosen to lead the board of the Tennessee Press Association,” Thomason said. “The organization does important work on behalf of media around this state. But the real credit goes to the full-time staff who execute the policies approved by the board and keep a close eye on legislation that could impact the press.”
Thomason joined the TPA board in 2020. The newly named president is a 41-year veteran of the newspaper business. He has served as a general assignment reporter, sports reporter, sports editor, editor of both weekly and daily newspapers, and publisher of both weeklies and daily newspapers throughout the North and Southeast.
Throughout his newspaper tenure, he said the pandemic might be his toughest challenge yet. But it’s one he’s enjoyed taking on.
“It is an exciting time to be part of the press, not only in Tennessee, but around the country and the globe,” Thomason said. “It’s also maybe the most trying time in my 41-year career with constant attacks and now the pandemic. On the other hand, for those very reasons, our work is more important than ever. We have the unique ability and skills to serve our communities with news and advertising they need and crave. No one else can do that.”
TPA is the trade association of the state’s daily and non-daily newspapers. It is composed of 18 daily newspapers and 113 non-daily newspapers. Thomason succeeds Daniel Richardson, publisher of the Carroll County News Leader and vice president of Magic Valley Publishing, Inc, as president of the TPA.
The TPA typically hosts a conference for its members where the winners of its annual awards contest are named. This year’s conference luncheon will be held Friday in Franklin, where Richardson will pass the presidential gavel to Thomason.
In the future, Thomason said, he looks to bring the TPA to the hills of Northeast Tennessee.
“Even thinking about a state conference on the scale we had just a couple of years back seems unfathomable right now,” Thomason said. “But when we get back to planning such events — and we will — I will certainly make a pitch to bring a TPA conference or meeting to Northeast Tennessee. We not only have great facilities for a meeting, but we have world-class recreation so attendees could bring their families and make a vacation of it. What could be better than that?”