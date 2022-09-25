KENT JUNCTION — Almost 102 years ago, 25-year-old Dave Hurst was executed without trial by a lynch mob between Norton and Appalachia.
On Saturday, about 40 people gathered to unveil a memorial to that day along Kent Junction Road in Wise County.
The blue-and-brass marker that details what happened to Hurst is the second memorial set up to lynching victims by the Wise County/City of Norton Remembrance Coalition to educate the public about the nature of lynching and its effects on the community even a century later.
Preston Mitchell, who has worked with coalition members for four years, said it came out of work with the Alabama-based Equal Justice Initiative’s nationwide work Community Remembrance Project to document lynchings across the U.S. and to educate communities about those incidents’ historical and societal significance.
“Why do we do this?” Mitchell said before Saturday’s unveiling. “Because we must reveal before we can heal … we are revealing to the community what happened here 102 years ago.”
According to the marker and research done by the Coalition and UVA Wise faculty and staff, Hurst — a black coal miner — died on Nov. 14, 1920, after a white mob forced its way into the county jail and kidnapped him.
Two days earlier, an elderly white woman waved down a train crew in the Kent Junction area and claimed that a black man had assaulted her. According to news reports at the time, crew members chased Hurst by train and then on foot before capturing him and turning him over to authorities.
The mob broke into the county jail, drove Hurst to a railroad bridge between the marker site and the Dunbar community and hanged him with a log chain.
After shooting the body several times, the mob dragged Hurst to the nearby Blackwood section of the county and left the unclothed, bruised and bullet-riddled corpse there.
Two white men — Shayler B. Tate and A.L. Napier — were tried and convicted for their role in the lynching but were pardoned by Gov. E. Lee Trinkle in 1923.
Coalition member Frank Gravely of Norton said he recalled hearing stories of Hurst’s lynching as well as the 1902 lynching of Wiley Gwynn in the Bondtown section of Coeburn and the 1927 lynching of Leonard Wood on the state line between Wise County and Letcher County, Kentucky.
“It is important to understand the history of Blacks and whites,” Gravely said, “Not Black history or white history. … Today, they don’t use the rope. They use other things like the judicial system.”
Gravely said all people should follow the statements of Martin Luther King Jr. by trying to live together and help each other.
Coalition President Terran Young thanked Gravely for saying that lynching still happens a century later but in different ways.
Retired Episcopal Rev. Ray Moore, also a Coalition member, cited another passage from King.
“The moral arc of the universe is long, but it bends toward justice,” said Moore, “but it requires so many people and so much effort.”
UVA Wise history professor Tom Costa said Saturday’s dedication is the second of three planned markers. A Virginia Department of Historic Resources memorializing Leonard Woods’ lynching was dedicated in October 2021 with the help of the Historic Society of Pound, he said, and a third marker describing the Wiley Gwynn lynching should be ready for installation along Route 72 in Coeburn in mid-2023.
In June 1902, Gwynn — a boarding house owner was accused of assaulting a 12-year-old white girl. Just after a hearing but before he could get a trial, a mob took him from a police officer and shot him as he tried to escape.
Racial tensions around the Coeburn area may have already been heightened, according to period articles found by a UVA Wise student researcher, because a Toms Creek Black miner named Bob Foy had been charged with killing a mine company treasurer the previous December over a disputed short paycheck. Foy, who had escaped from jail with 18 other inmates in 1902, had been tried and convicted but was still awaiting execution because he had mild smallpox.
Costa credited Wise County government and school system officials for helping support the Community Remembrance Project in the wake of a 2019 Virginia General Assembly resolution recognizing the state’s history of lynching and racism and backing the efforts of the Equal Justice Initiative.
The Coalition is working with area teachers to develop materials to help teach the history of lynching and its effects to Wise County and Norton students.
County and Virginia Department of Transportation support helped fund the marker and establish its location, Costa said, and Norton officials also have supported the effort.
“When we started this process, I was a little pessimistic because of the process and the number of organizations and people we had to bring together to get approval and make this happen,” said Costa. “I’m really pleased that it’s come together.”