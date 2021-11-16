BIG STONE GAP — Big Stone Gap canceled its Veterans Day parade Saturday on the news that police Officer Michael Chandler had been shot.
On Monday, hundreds of residents across Wise County lined streets for a somber procession as Chandler’s remains were returned to Big Stone Gap.
Dozens of vehicles from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies and emergency departments across the western end of Virginia followed the hearse carrying Chandler and the SUV with his widow, Wise County Deputy Natasha Chandler, as his remains were brought from the state medical examiner’s office to Holding Funeral Home.
The 3½ hour journey passed several agencies’ members presenting honors at overpasses along Interstate 81 and respects paid by residents in St. Paul, Coeburn, Norton and, finally, Big Stone Gap.
Chandler died on Saturday, about 15 hours after he was shot while making a welfare check at a residence just outside town limits.
“This is certainly for me and my team just excruciating,” Big Stone Gap Town Manager Steve Lawson said Monday, minutes before the procession arrived downtown after passing Union High School. Chandler played football at Powell Valley High School, which was demolished and replaced by Union 11 years ago.
“You can never fathom a loss like this, a young man that this whole community will tell you is one of the good ones,” Lawson said of Chandler. “He raised his own little brother, just was married three weeks ago, died on his birthday going to what should have been a routine call. Evil just happened on the call.”
Businesses across Big Stone Gap and neighboring towns put up signs honoring Chandler, and the town parked a police car and placed a wreath in Miners Park on Wood Avenue a few hours before. In Norton, the city Fire Department hung a U.S. flag above Park Avenue for the procession as it came through the city.
Two fire aerial trucks from Dryden and Appalachia suspended a U.S. flag under which Chandler’s white hearse passed with an escort of Virginia State Police motorcyclists before turning back to Holding Funeral Home, where town and other area officers helped carry his casket into the home.
Big Stone Gap Police Chief Steve Hamm and his department waited outside the funeral home as officers, deputies and town fire and emergency workers came to offer condolences.
Norton Police Chief James Lane, still wheelchair-bound and recovering after being shot in an encounter in May, held Hamm in an emotional embrace. Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore also held Hamm.
Officers and deputies — from as far as Bedford County and Bristol, Virginia, closer from Scott, Washington and Lee counties and nearby Norton, Coeburn, Wise and St. Paul — waited outside the funeral home along with state and federal law enforcement officers before a group prayer and remarks from Hamm and town Fire Chief Billy Chandler.
Michael Chandler was also a fire department volunteer.
Lawson said Chandler’s death was the third of a series of attacks on area law enforcement officers.
After Lane’s shooting in May, county Deputy Robert Robinson was attacked and wounded by a knife-wielding teenager while he was searching for a missing girl.
“This is what the citizens and everybody across America just have to understand,” Lawson said. “Not just this young officer but for any of our first responders that are out there trying to do their job this is becoming just too commonplace.”
Lawson spent time with some of Chandler’s family earlier Monday.
“The family’s trying to be strong for Mike,” Lawson said. “I can’t imagine losing a husband of three weeks after planning for a future.”
A funeral service for Chandler will be held on Wednesday at the David J. Prior Convocation Center at UVA Wise, Lawson said, with visitation from 3-7 p.m., followed immediately by a funeral service with Virginia Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares speaking.
On Thursday, a funeral procession will begin in Big Stone Gap with vehicles lining up at 9 a.m. with a fire truck carrying Chandler’s casket to Powell Valley Memorial Gardens.
The graveside service will be private, with family and law enforcement representatives, but Lawson asked the public to line the route from Wood Avenue to the cemetery to show respect.
People can also bring flowers and notes to Miners Park.
“It’s senseless, a person trying to protect and he was on a welfare check trying to assure someone was OK when his life was taken,” Lawson said. “You can’t ask a family to understand that. We don’t know God’s plan, so we just have to have faith that Michael’s looking down on us and that he’s in a good place now.”