UVA Wise bench dedication - Sandra Jones and organizers

Sandra Jones, third from left, join UVA Wise Vice Chancellor for Advancement and Alumni Engagement Valerie Lawson, Chancellor Donna Henry, Jones' grandson Kyrenn Jones-Sexton and University of Virginia Memorial Benches program coordinator Sanjeev Kumar Saturday for the dedication of a bench in recognition of Jones' work in equality and diversity at the college.

 Mike Still - Kingsport Times News

WISE — Sandra Jones retired from The University of Virginia’s College at Wise seven years ago after 22 years, but her career drew the attention of a student-led program at parent University of Virginia.

On Saturday, that attention took the form of one of eight benches either completed or planned by the UVA Memorial Benches Initiative.

