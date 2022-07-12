Kingsport, TN (37660)

Today

Partly cloudy early with thunderstorms becoming likely during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 91F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.