WISE — One of the cliches of music education is students in rows, drilling on scales, notes and chords.
Not in Dave Eggar’s strings class.
A world-renowned cellist, composer, advanced-level instructor and performer across classical, rock, jazz and other genres, Eggar has found himself juggling another role: adjunct music professor at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
Teaching a class of seven — five violinists and two cellists — with their well-polished instruments, Eggar sat with his well-worn and well-tuned cello and held a two-hour musical conversation. The class started with a Beethoven piece for strings, but Eggar soon encouraged each student to try their own small techniques and bring their personality into the music.
“It’s a big part of my message as a teacher that the cello is such a vocal instrument and everybody sounds different with string instruments,” said Eggar, whose frequent performances in Southwest Virginia can include classical, jazz, rock, folk and other strains. “You all have your own voice and that makes it always fascinating. Even in your own practice there’s never any ending of that.”
Much of Eggar’s teaching experience has involved coaching graduate-level musicians, and he said he looks forward to working with a variety of students from undergrads looking at a musical career to community members who just want to get back into playing.
Before the end of class, Eggar showed delight as each student brought a different take to the practice music. From something as simple as a change in bow pressure on the strings to one student’s use of Irish folk techniques, Eggar pointed out how strings’ image as a formal, classical instrument hides a deeper tradition.
“That’s sort of what my own background is, Juilliard and classical music but also sort of seeing that string instruments have traditionally been folk instruments,” Eggar said. “Gypsy music or bluegrass or Irish music emanated from folkloric traditions mostly. They’re complex and fascinating to teach in an academic setting because you always have to have that sociological piece. That’s what really made Paganini Paganini. He was a crazy devil-went-down-to-Georgia fiddler.”
Peter Ryan, UVA Wise’s music division coordinator, said he jumped at the chance to bring Eggar on board when he heard Eggar was moving to Bristol, Virginia.
“I’d reached out to him before the pandemic about a joint strings and piano concert with Pro-Art,” Ryan said. “COVID-19 postponed that, but we were lucky to have him join the department.”
While the college had offered a small strings class selection, Ryan said Eggar’s background as a Julliard and Harvard-trained classical cellist was a good fit for the music program.
“When he showed up and said he had experience coaching in cello, viola, violin and bass, that meant we could offer more for students,” Ryan said. “I’d love to see the spark of a strings ensemble, and if Dave can be the flash point, that’ll be wonderful.”
Eggar will be working with some of the UVA Wise music faculty to tour with other artists in coming months, Ryan added.
“Dave’s very collaborative, not territorial,” said Ryan, adding that the joint concert with Eggar is now on Pro-Art’s 2022 April schedule.
Eggar said the Appalachian region’s bluegrass influences are one reason he enjoys combining and shifting styles in class and during performances.
“One of the things that’s incredibly powerful about teaching string instruments in the part of the country where bluegrass came from is that there’s no way you’re just going to teach German classical music,” Eggar said. “It’s a big part of my message as a teacher that the cello is such a vocal instrument and everybody sounds different with string instruments.”
Ryan said Eggar’s arrival is a part of a new wave of adjunct professors helping build the college’s music program this year. Percussionist Michael Lester, pianists Anthony Gray and Ji Yeon Lee and woodwinds instructor Jenny Collins all add more depth to the department, he said. Lester also will work with marching band director Rick Galyean.
“It’s going to be interesting, but I’m very grateful,” Eggar said of his new post. “It’s a school I’ve performed at many times, so it’s a real honor and I’m very grateful to Peter Ryan for this opportunity.”
“For someone for who most of his career has been a performer, it’s powerful to learn to talk about what you do and not just do it,” Eggar added.