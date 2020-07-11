KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Authority held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Friday afternoon marking the completion of a multi-year, $46 million renovation project for five of its apartment properties.
The event is a milestone for the authority and its Midtown Plan, which called for the complete renovation of more than 380 units in five locations across the Model City. It’s a plan that’s been in the works since 2012 and impacted the lives of at least 1,000 residents.
“I think (the apartments) look great,” said Sam Edwards, deputy director of the KHRA. “We’re very happy with the product and how it turned out, and we’re excited to provide this to the Kingsport area. We want to get residents back in here, and we’re excited to get people moved in.”
UPGRADES AND RENOVATIONSThe renovation work began more than a year ago and involved five KHRA properties: Reedy Pointe (Cloud Apartments), Magnolia Pointe (Dogwood Terrace), Hillside Pointe (Holly Hills), Kendrick Pointe (Tiffany Court) and Charlemont Place.
“We wanted to give everything a new, fresh name. We thought it was time for that,” Edwards told the Times-News earlier this year in regard to the renaming of the properties.
The 189 units at Reedy Pointe received new front porches. On the inside, crews pretty much gutted everything, Edwards said.
“You have new kitchens; new appliances; washers and dryers; the bathrooms have been redone with new vanities and showers; fresh paint and new flooring throughout every unit,” Edwards said. “Virtually all of the work is done with just a few punch list items left.”
The other four properties received the same renovation treatment; the Charlemont property — nearly 100 years old — was completely gutted and remodeled from top to bottom. In all, 381 units were renovated during this process.
THE MIDTOWN PLANThe KHRA has undergone a total transformation in recent years with old properties being replaced by new ones, existing apartments being renovated, and every single development receiving a new name.
Officials say it’s a much-needed fresh start for the 80-year-old housing authority.
One change taking place within the KHRA — and other housing authorities across the country — is the shift from tenant-based housing vouchers to project-based ones. This essentially means the voucher stays with the project, rather than with the tenant.
All of the properties managed by the KHRA are of the project-based voucher variety. The authority also manages tenant-based vouchers, just not at its properties.
“We’re no longer in the public housing business. We’re in the affordable housing business,” Edwards said.
Lee Apartment site next
One final part of the Midtown Plan calls for the redevelopment of the old Lee Apartments site. That complex has been demolished and some 160 rental units are envisioned for the property.
The KHRA is seeking federal tax credits to fund this phase of the project. Awards are typically granted in the fall. If the KHRA receives the credits, construction would begin in the spring of 2021.