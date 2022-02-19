DUFFIELD — During COVID-19, many workers saw their office change from a central site to living rooms, porches, kitchens and bedrooms in the past two years.
Now, the LENOWISCO Planning District wants to turn that evolving remote work setting into a new model for businesses to locate in Southwest Virginia.
LENOWISCO Executive Director Duane Miller said his organization has partnered with member localities, the Lonesome Pine Regional Industrial Facilities Authority, and marketing partnership InvestSWVA to develop Project Fuse to make Southwest Virginia a haven for remote workers and their employers.
“The global pandemic accelerated more than a workplace shift and the remote work opportunity,” said Miller. “It has opened a new door into diversifying our economy in Virginia’s Southwest. Given the quality of life we can offer and the support our economic development teams can provide to companies, we commissioned a look into how to match our assets to the opportunity.”
Miller said that study led to a “Fuse Playbook” on ways to attract more remote workers and businesses that want to adapt to that model or workplace. The Fuse study and playbook use four identified opportunities to bring remote working jobs to the region:
• Growing employer support for remote working, including pay, benefits and coworking sites where employees can meet and use fixed worksites as needed.
• Changes in employers’ real estate needs where employees will not be on site 40 hours a week.
• Growing sophistication in how customer service via teleworkers is being offered.
• More remote working jobs than available employees.
Since coworking sites may not require the size of a fixed office center, the study points to renovating available downtown buildings for those new types of work sites. Miller said the overall broadband availability for LENOWISCO’s downtowns centers means those new coworking sites can provide physical meeting sites for new businesses.
Miller pointed to the coworking site that the Big Stone Gap Redevelopment and Housing Authority developed as part of its Mutual Pharmacy renovation project. UVA Wise has also started its own coworking facility in the Oxbow Center in St. Paul.
The Mutual Pharmacy site includes another study item — availability of housing, retail and dining options as a quality-of-life attraction — Miller said. Curklin’s Restaurant opened in the building before the coworking phase, and apartments have been built in the upper floor. The building also sits in the town’s downtown area, where other dining options have opened within the last two years.
With a developing downtown center, Miller said the study also points to the need for a reliable transportation network. Partnerships between local schools and colleges to help train workers needed for remote work companies are central to the Fuse concept, he added, and economic development agencies need to tailor incentives and marketing too.
Miller said quality of life is important to making the region attractive for high-paying remote work jobs, and that includes outdoor recreation and how downtown areas are developed. While the region has a strong broadband trunk network, high speed accessibility into communities and downtown areas also needs development, he added.
“Companies need rural community partners who can help them with teleworking and remote working, as Project Fuse explains,” said Will Payne, InvestSWVA project lead. “We now know that, in every type of interplay with prospects including sites and incentives, senior executives want to hear about assets and opportunities, not the painful twists and turns of the journey since our industrial base shifted.”