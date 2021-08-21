JONESVILLE — Remote Area Medical returns to Lee County in September for two days of free medical care to area residents.
The RAM Free Clinic will be at Lee High School, 200 General Lane, Jonesville, starting Saturday, Sept. 18 at 6 a.m. and on Sunday starting at 6 a.m.
The annual summer event provides free dental, medical and vision care for underserved and uninsured patients. No ID is required, and services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
The patient parking lot will open no later than 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 and remain open. Upon arrival at the parking lot, patients will get additional information regarding clinic opening processes and next steps. Patients should be prepared with their own food, water, medicines, and clothing when arriving early. Bathrooms will be provided.
RAM Community Host Group member Joe Faulkinbury said the RAM event helps bridge the gap in health care affordability and access.
“Even with the recent reopening of the Lee County Community Hospital, many residents do not have access to basic medical, dental or eyecare, due to a combination of factors, like cost, lack of transportation, or the lack of providers in our area,” said Faulkinbury. “As a local pastor, I have seen the difference that free dental care or a free pair of glasses makes in a person’s life.”
RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible. In situations like inclement weather, volunteer cancellations, or other circumstances outside of RAM’s control, the parking lot may open earlier or a smaller number of patients may be served.
The clinic closing time may vary based on each service area’s daily capacity. Please check RAM’s clinic FAQ page (https://www.ramusa.org/faqs-clinics-during-covid-19/) for more information.
RAM has incorporated and developed new disinfecting and safety processes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All patients must wear a face covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic. Guests and family members of patients, including pets, will not be allowed to enter the building. New air flow, disinfecting processes, and capacity limitations have also been put in place to ensure the safety of patients, staff and volunteers.
“Remote Area Medical is glad to be able to help bring free services to those in need in the Jonesville community, and we couldn’t provide this important care without our wonderful volunteers,” said RAM CEO Jeff Eastman. “This has been a challenging time, and access to healthcare is more important than ever before.”
RAM is still in need of vision providers and general support volunteers for the parking lot. Anyone interested in volunteering at this event can email RAM’s Volunteer Manager Mary Brown at [email protected]. For more information about volunteering at a RAM pop-up medical clinic in the future or to donate, visit www.ramusa.org or call (865) 579-1530.