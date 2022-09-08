It was 1967. I was 5, and my parents had bundled me up to go stand along a one-lane country road in Cornwall.
There, I saw Queen Elizabeth II.
Looking back from a time when world leaders are kept distant from most of the world by phalanxes of armed guards wearing small radio earpieces and packing large-caliber firepower under their suit jackets, all that stood between me and the Queen 55 years ago was a car window and a police constable a few feet up the road making sure that no one strayed out in front of her motorcade.
For years, I’ve searched my parents’ attic and belongings for the Super 8mm home movie of that day, but I still remember much of that day — as much as a 5-year-old standing out in the cold and mist can remember.
My father was sent to the United Kingdom in 1965 as a Navy electrician’s mate first class to help establish a U.S. Naval Aviation Weapons Facility RAF St. Mawgan. NAWF was a bland-sounding term for a nuclear weapons depot, and what he thought was a base electrician’s post became four years of top-secret security, learning to arm nuclear weapons and being ready to transport them to NATO allies in case war broke out in Europe.
I didn’t know that until years later, and my father certainly had no top secret documents in his possession before, during or after that time.
What I did know, as a kindergartner in the equivalent of a U.S. public elementary school, was that the Queen was not someone to be disrespected. Long before I ever saw a portrait of George Washington in classrooms back in the states, it was a painting of Elizabeth II, queen of the kingdoms of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland and ceremonial head of state of the British Commonwealth.
The Queen really wasn’t a big part of a 5-year-old’s daily life apart from morning prayer and opening routine at school. My fellow classmates and neighbors lived in a Royal Air Force housing project with streets named after old RAF Coastal Command aircraft, and we were just across a road from a WWII RAF station, St. Eval, that had been closed just eight years before we arrived.
We watched BBC on the television. Yes, there was a detector van that drove through the neighborhood periodically to ensure that residents had paid their TV license fee and were not watching an illicit television. Our neighbors — U.S. Navy and Royal Air Force — gathered at each other’s homes to send the kids to bed early as they enjoyed cold gin and tonics and beer. The Navy enlisted men could afford big American-style refrigerators with plenty of ice trays, which made them very popular with RAF officers. So much for fraternization between officers and enlisted.
One of our neighbors, RAF Flight Lieutenant Fred Hindley, would bring over his latest home movies occasionally for part of the evening entertainment. They included several reminders that Elizabeth II still reigned over an empire and commonwealth with continuous sunlight — films that Hindley shot of flying into the airfield at Gibraltar, or scenes from Aden and flying over the Persian Gulf during a deployment from a grassy, sheep-inhabited airfield in the far south of England.
James Bond movie watchers these days can reminisce about their favorites in the series. While the Daniel Craig ones stayed in the theaters for a few weeks before moving to Blu-Ray or cable, “Thunderball” was still in the theaters in 1967. Watching that Vulcan bomber ditch in the Caribbean was more than neat special effects when you had seen them fly into the airfield where your father worked and knowing somehow that the Queen of England was the ceremonial head of Great Britain’s ability to drop a nuclear weapon across just about all of Europe and Russia.
So, packed in the back seat of the car with my parents that day, we found a small field where others had parked and we walked up the road. Even though I attended a county school, we all still wore school uniforms. I was wearing the grey wool uniform overcoat, a sweater and my school cap with the Trevisker School patch of the local church and an airplane representing the area’s close ties with the Royal Air Force.
Joining the row of people along the roadside, a few constables stood several yards apart — the only crowd control needed in those days in rural Cornwall. The countryside was a lot like many parts of Southwest Virginia — hilly, lots of grass, some rocks poking out of the landscape, but not as many trees and pretty damp.
We waited for a while, but it did not seem that long. Then my mother said she saw them coming, and she told me to get ready and wave at the second or third car in the motorcade. People started waving, and I joined in to see a smiling woman wave back as the car passed us and my father filmed us with an old Kodak home movie camera.
“That was the Queen,” my mother said, and we went home. Later, after I had passed to first grade, I had gotten in an argument with a girl in my class at Trevisker. I remember seeing her eyes go wide as the words “bloody Queen” left my mouth and she ran to the headmaster’s office.
The next half hour became tense as the headmaster — a pretty decent, bald, mustachioed man named Mr. Solomon — held a bamboo cane in one hand and the telephone receiver in the other. Basically, I had committed a crime that, a few centuries earlier, could have resulted in my being hanged, drawn and quartered with my ears cut off and the stubs scraped for good measure.
The Queen’s empire of 1968, however, was less uptight about such matters, and Mr. Solomon showed that he was kind, merciful and a good subject of the Queen. As my mother rushed into the office — our row house was just across a small pasture from the school — Solomon reminded her that insulting the Queen was a breach of decorum and respect for the monarch. Then he said he was letting me off with a warning since I was an American and probably not aware of the implications of my actions.
I still have the patch from that school cap, and I’m pretty sure I never said ‘bloody Queen’ in the following 54 years.
She looked so nice and friendly through that car window.