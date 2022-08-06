BIG STONE GAP — Two organizations are seeking donations to help human and animal victims of the flooding in southeast Kentucky.
Mountain Empire Community College is seeking donations of supplies for a Monday trip to Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College.
Needed items include:
• Paper towels
• Brooms and mops
• Sandwich crackers
• Peanut butter and protein based non-perishables
• Chemical cleaners
• Wash cloths and towels
• Feminine hygiene products
• Baby food
• Diapers
Items can be left at Godwin Hall next to the security office
Phil Meeks, Wise County Virginia Cooperative Extension Agent, is asking area residents to help the Hazard and Jackson, Kentucky, state Extension offices and the Mountain Cattleman Association with donations of livestock feed, hay and fencing supplies.
Donations will help livestock producers hit by last week’s flash flooding, said Meeks.
Donors can help in three ways:
• If you have those items and you’re able to deliver that to the Hazard area yourself, please contact Charles May (Perry County Extension) at (606) 438-5043 or Reed Graham (Breathitt County Extension) at (606) 362-7595 to coordinate the drop-off time and location.
• If you are willing to deliver such items to a local drop-off location in Wise or Pound, contact Meeks at (276) 328-6194 to coordinate logistics based on how much hay/feed/supplies are available
• If you have a truck/trailer and would be available to help haul hay, feed and fencing donated by others in Wise County to Hazard, also contact Meeks at (276) 328-6194
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.