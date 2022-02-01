BLOUNTVILLE — From the look of things, most of Sullivan County’s 2022 general election will be decided in the Republican Party primary in May. As of Tuesday, only one candidate had filed to run for anything in the Democratic Party primary. And a handful of candidates have picked up or filed to run as independents, which gets them straight on the ballot for the general election in August.
The office of mayor, all 24 county commission seats, three school board seats, and most every constitutional office in county government (sheriff, register of deeds, trustee, county clerk, circuit court clerk) and multiple judicial offices will be on the ballot in the general election.
First up, however, are party primaries in May.
The deadline to return petitions with the necessary signatures from registered voters is noon on Feb. 17.
As of close of business Tuesday, the following petitions had been picked up (and some filed), according to the Sullivan County Commission’s website. (R or D indicate party primaries, and I indicates the candidate is running as an independent, going straight to the August ballot).
Commission District 1 (one seat): incumbent Randy Morrell (R) (filed); David Hayes (R) (filed); and Tamra J. Jessee (R).
Commission District 2 (three seats): incumbent David W. Akard III (R); Cheryl S. Harvey (R) (filed); incumbent Mark A. Hutton (R) (filed); Paul Dennis Hutton (R); and Matthew Slagle (R).
Commission District 3 (one seat): incumbent Andrew Cross (R) (filed).
Commission District 4 (three seats): Donald Wayne Christian (R); incumbent Michael B. Cole (R) (filed); incumbent Joyce Neal Crosswhite (R) (filed); Rick Hicks (R) (filed); and incumbent Tony Leonard (R) (filed).
Commission District 5 (two seats): incumbent Herchel Glover (R); Sherry Grubb (R) (filed); Michael Hughes (R) (filed); incumbent Dwight King (R); and Charles Phelps (R).
Commission District 6 (three seats): incumbent Todd Broughton (R) (filed); incumbent Terry Harkleroad (R) (filed); Daniel Horne (R) (filed); Todd McKinley (R) (filed): Jessica Crowder Means (R) (filed); Tony Melson (R) (filed); and Zane Vanover (R) (filed).
Commission District 7 (two seats): Jonathon P. Fields (R); incumbent Sam Jones (R); Eric Kerney (R); Lori Love (D) (filed); David Strickler (R) (filed); and Travis Ward (R) (filed).
Commission District 8 (two seats): James Bledsoe (I); incumbent Darlene Calton (R) (filed); Stanley Hodge (R) (filed); Mark Ireson (R); Larry H. Mullenix (R) (filed); and incumbent Alicia Starnes (R).
Commission District 9 (two seats): Randall Bowers (I); Gary Churchwell (R), Josh Davis (R) (filed); Joseph McMurray (R); and Sadie Roberts (R) (filed).
Commission District 10 (two seats): incumbent Larry Crawford (R) (filed); and incumbent Gary Stidham (R) (filed).
Commission District 11 (three seats): incumbent John Gardner (R) (filed); Michael Hannan (R) (filed); incumbent Hunter Locke (R) (filed); and incumbent Archie Pierce (R) (filed).
Trustee: incumbent Susan Arnold Ramsey (R) (filed).
Sheriff: incumbent Jeff Cassidy (R) (filed).
Circuit Court Clerk: incumbent Bobby Russell (R) (filed).
County Clerk: incumbent Teresa Jacobs (R) (filed).
Register of Deeds: incumbent Sheena Tinsley (R) (filed).
Commissioner of Highways: Calvin Clifton (R) (filed) and incumbent Scotty Murry (R) (filed).
County Attorney: incumbent Dan Street (R) (filed).
District Attorney: incumbent Barry Staubus (R) (filed).
Public Defender: incumbent Andrew Gibbons (R) (filed).
Chancellor: Katie Priester (R) (filed).
Criminal Court Judge: incumbent James Goodwin (R) (filed).
Circuit Court Judge Part I: incumbent John McLellan. (R) (filed)
Circuit Court Judge Part II: incumbent William K. Rogers (R) (filed).
General Sessions Judge Division I: incumbent Teresa A. Nelson (R) (filed)
General Sessions Judge Division II: incumbent Mark Toohey (R) (filed).
General Sessions Judge Division III: incumbent Ray Conkin (R) (filed).
General Sessions Judge Division IV: Doug Vance Jr. (R) (filed).
School Board District 2: Jeret Lee Ratliff (R).
School Board District 4: incumbent Michael Hughes (R).
School Board District 6: Matthew L. Price (R).