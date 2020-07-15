KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 44-year-old registered sex offender.
Authorities are looking for Miles C. Mullins, 3408 Thornton Drive, Kingsport.
According to the KPD, Mullins is wanted on outstanding arrest warrants for:
1) Sexual exploitation of a minor (child pornography).
2) Violation of the sex offender registry (two counts).
3) Failure to appear in criminal court.
Mullins is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and approximately 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
If you have information
Anyone who sees him or may know where he can be found is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (423) 229-9429 or to call Kingsport Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111.
Anyone who wishes to make an anonymous tip about the incident, or any other case, can do so by going to the city’s website and filling out the “Citizen Feedback” form at the following link: www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/ police-department/contact-us.