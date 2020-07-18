Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia accounted for almost 100 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths, according to reports Saturday.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), Sullivan County added 40 cases (almost half of the 86 new cases in Northeast Tennessee) and a death, putting the county at 372 cases and six deaths during the pandemic.
Washington County saw 21 new cases for 379 and no deaths, while Carter County’s toll rose by 15 to 162 and two deaths. Hawkins County’s total climbed by seven to 131 cases and two deaths, and Greene County saw three new cases and a new death for totals of 196 and three.
Unicoi County’s case total was adjusted down by one for 66 cases and no deaths, and Johnson County remained at 51 cases and no deaths.
The LENOWISCO Health District saw 11 new cases Saturday for a pandemic total of 113 cases and five deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s tracking webpage (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus).
Lee County saw five new cases for a total of 32 and no deaths.
Scott County also saw five cases in Saturday’s VDH report for 25 and two deaths. Wise County’s total climbed by one to 52 cases and three deaths, and Norton remained at four cases and no deaths.
Statewide, Tennessee added 2,517 new cases and 23 deaths — almost three times Virginia’s Saturday report of 940 new cases and five more deaths than the 18 reported by the VDH.
Saturday also makes the 22nd day of more than 1,000 new cases during the pandemic. Tennessee’s pandemic totals stand at 76,366 cases and 838 deaths.
Total testing in Tennessee reached 1,172,913 Saturday, for 17.17% of the state’s 6.83 million population, with 89,132 positive results and 1,083,781 negative.
Statewide, Virginia reported a pandemic total of 76,373 cases and 2,025 deaths Saturday — increases of 940 and 18, respectively. The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests was 978,640 of 8.63 million state residents, or 11.34%. For nasal swab testing only, 886,748 people have been tested to date, or 10.28%.
In Northeast Tennessee, Saturday’s testing results by county stood at:
— Hawkins, 3,868 (158 positive, 3,710 negative) of 56,786 residents or 6.81%
— Sullivan, 10,358 (395 positive, 9,963 negative) of 158,348 or 6.54%
— Washington, 10,060 (432 positive, 9,627 negative) of 129,375 or 7.78%
— Johnson, 2,884 (56 positive, 2,828 negative) of 17,788 or 16.21%
— Carter, 4,555 (175 positive, 4,380 negative) of 56,391 or 8.08%
— Greene, 5,426 (224 positive, 5,202 negative) of 69,069 or 7.86%
— Unicoi, 2,137 (73 positive, 2.064 negative) of 17,883 or 11.95%
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Saturday’s online data, 5,353 of the district’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19 or 6.19%.
Testing rates by locality were:
— Lee County, 1,541 of 23,423 or 6.58%
— Norton, 552 of 3,981 or 13.87%
— Wise County, 1,970 of 37,383 or 5.27%
— Scott County, 1,290 of 21,566 or 5.98%