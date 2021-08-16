The Times News gathered comments on the crisis in Afghanistan from lawmakers representing our region at the federal level:
U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-1st District, Tenn.)
“The way the withdrawal from Afghanistan has played out is an absolute travesty. This is President Biden’s fault and it didn’t have to happen this way. As the world watched this crisis unfold, President Biden was nowhere to be found. His continued weakness has allowed the Taliban to retake Afghanistan and has stranded Americans and our Afghani allies alike.
“With failures like this, many will find it hard to trust the United States going forward. President Obama’s former defense secretary once said that Biden has been wrong about every major foreign policy decision in the last 4 decades, and this continues to be true. Given this, Biden should resign.”
U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.)
“The rapid destruction of legitimate governance in Afghanistan could have been avoided,” said Sen. Marsha Blackburn. “In a matter of weeks, the Taliban has unraveled twenty years of progress made by American servicemembers. Biden’s precipitous withdrawal of U.S. troops has jeopardized our national security and pushed millions of Afghan women, children, and those who worked as U.S. military interpreters directly into harm’s way. This is an utter disaster.”
“This is heartbreaking. It could have been avoided. The exit from Afghanistan should have been conditions based. It should have been based on these threat assessments. We know that President Biden chose not to do it that way.”
“To see 20 years of gains go away, I am just heartbroken for the Afghani people, the Gold Star families. We’re hearing from some of them. … The steps that Secretary Pompeo and President Trump made were able to send that message: ‘If you cross us, there is a price to pay.’ ”
“Joe Biden is weak, and they are not fearing him. I think it is of concern when you hear him say that the exit is proceeding as planned. Seeing those choppers going into the embassy this morning, that is something that is upsetting. Secretary Blinken, I think a couple of weeks ago, said that having China in Afghanistan could be a positive. This is weak leadership. It is ending in chaos and in destruction. This is a disaster.”
U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn)
“While Americans support responsibly concluding endless wars, they cannot support the way that the Biden Administration’s retreat from Afghanistan has unfolded. President Biden focused on the press release, not the plan. The desire to mark the twentieth anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks with a complete withdraw of all U.S. forces overtook the serious planning and negotiation necessary to avoid the outcome we are witnessing today. The collapse of Afghanistan, where thousands of U.S. service members made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our Nation, will pave the way for terrorists to return to power in the same place that the 9/11 attacks were masterminded. It will also cause our allies —and adversaries — to question our resolve as a nation.
“With the Taliban taking control of Bagram Air Base — the hub of U.S. military presence in Afghanistan for two decades — and freeing prisoners, including terrorists, with the Afghan President fleeing, and with Kabul surrounded, it’s only a matter of time before the Afghan people are back under the brutal control of the Taliban as the terrorist threats to America’s homeland once again increase. As a former U.S. Ambassador responsible for the lives of all under my Chief of Mission authority, I urge this Administration to stop spinning and deflecting responsibility for President Biden’s poor decision-making and instead focus entirely on keeping Americans in Afghanistan secure until they are home safely.
“I’m angry. The American people are angry. And our brave members of the U.S. Armed Forces deserve far better. It will be incumbent upon this Administration to explain soon why it led from behind and allowed terrorists to prevail.”
U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.)
“The images from Afghanistan that we’ve seen in recent days are devastating.
“We went into Afghanistan to defeat al-Qa’ida and eliminate their safe harbor after September 11, 2001. Two decades later, the price of our longest war has been tremendous. We’re on track to spend $2 trillion on a conflict that has cost 6,000 U.S. servicemembers and contractors their lives and returned tens of thousands of our fellow Americans from the battlefield with wounds both visible and invisible. We owe a debt of gratitude to all those brave men and women who have served in Afghanistan, many of whom are experiencing renewed pain and grief today as they grapple with traumatic images out of Kabul, thoughts of their fellow servicemembers, and fears for those alongside whom they fought.
“At this moment, our top priorities must be the safety of American diplomats and other citizens in Afghanistan, and the extraction of Afghans who are at greatest risk, including those who bravely fought alongside our forces since 2001. The world must know that the United States stands by her friends in times of need, and this is one of those times. We must do everything we can to secure the airport in Kabul, restore evacuation flights, and allow our trusted Afghan partners to find safe haven in the United States or elsewhere before it is too late. We also cannot lose sight of the reason we were there in the first place and must continue to stay focused on potential threats to the United States posed by terror groups like the Haqqani network, al-Qa’ida, and ISIS.
“Intelligence officials have anticipated for years that in the absence of the U.S. military the Taliban would continue to make gains in Afghanistan. That is exactly what has happened as the Afghan National Security Forces proved unable or unwilling to defend against Taliban advances in Kabul and across the country. As the Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, I hope to work with the other committees of jurisdiction to ask tough but necessary questions about why we weren’t better prepared for a worst-case scenario involving such a swift and total collapse of the Afghan government and security forces. We owe those answers to the American people and to all those who served and sacrificed so much.”
U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-9th District, Va.)
Griffith questioned how the American evacuation had been done.
“While I have supported an orderly withdrawal of our troops from Afghanistan, President Biden and his Administration have botched America’s exit,” Griffith said in a statement issued Monday. “The problem was not withdrawing American troops, but that the President’s team did not have an adequate plan to see it through.”
Griffith claimed that he had voted on June 29 to streamline getting visas for Afghan nationals as part of Congressional measures to prepare for the American exit. He said a call with Biden administration officials Sunday indicated that not all those visas had been issued.
“Why on earth would the President remove troops before guaranteeing the airport and embassy would continue to be secure, the visas were processed, and US nationals and allied Afghans were safely evacuated?” Griffith added.
“Due to a gross misjudgment by the Administration, we now have Americans and Afghan allies who are unnecessarily in harm’s way,” Griffith said. “It has been necessary to deploy additional troops to address the chaotic situation in Kabul.”
U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.)
Kaine said the Biden administration needs to ensure the safety of Afghanis aligned with the U.S. after 20 years fighting al-Qaeda and the Taliban.
“At this time, we must do everything we can to prioritize the evacuation of U.S. personnel, Afghan partners, journalists, women leaders, activists, human rights defenders, and others,” Kaine said. “While I believe it is now time to bring our troops home, we must continue working to maintain humanitarian and diplomatic support for Afghanistan to ensure the country does not again become a safe haven for al-Qaeda.”