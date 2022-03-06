The crisis of a pandemic sparked what would become a successful experiment in cross-border cooperation in our region. The effort supported struggling small businesses, helped to save lives, and raised nearly $1 million in donations.
Cross-border cooperation has always been a challenge, whether it be across state or county lines in the region for decades. Tearing down walls through a shared desire to make an historic epidemic survivable was the motivation from an eclectic group of business, civic, and economic development innovators.
“We saw a pandemic unfurling before us in February 2020 and knew that we had to try to help small businesses,” said Mitch Miller, CEO of the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership. “What began in March was a simple online directory of small businesses that were remaining open as calls for sheltering began to overtake the region. Region AHEAD became much more than we ever imagined.”
With the leadership of Johnson City auto dealer, Andy Dietrich and founding members of a group of chambers of commerce leaders and small business owners, Region AHEAD quickly pivoted to its next phase of addressing the needs of small businesses in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. By April of 2020, the group launched the Local Business Recovery Fund Project and raised $256,000 to provide grants to struggling small businesses in the region. By June, from Big Rock and Marion, Virginia, to Greeneville and Erwin, Tennessee, those grants were awarded. “We heard from many small business owners that our grants gave them a means for keeping their lights on and their businesses going,” says Dietrich.
As hope for vaccines emerged in early 2021, Region AHEAD organized a webinar that was broadcast to the region on WEMT-TV and streaming live on social media in January. It featured local health experts on the efficacy of the vaccines and how consumers could receive the life-saving inoculations. The webinar included firsthand results of clinical trials conducted at Kingsport-based Holston Medical Group. Beth Rhinehart, President and CEO of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce says, “Reflecting on the event, we were happy to be one of the first to bring reliable information on the vaccines to everyone at one place and time. Looking back, the information provided likely saved a lot of lives by providing good information.”
The ”Mask Campaign” drew recognition nationwide for the shock value of healthcare worker testimonials.
As COVID deaths began their spike in the early winter, Region AHEAD launched a stunning TV campaign with testimonials by healthcare workers. They had witnessed the bone-numbing exhaustion of seeing families facing the realities of a COVID death. This ad campaign was developed by my ad agency, Creative Energy. We worked cooperatively with Kingsport ad agency ARO, which handled the social media aspect of the campaign to wear a mask. The shock value of the message was recognized nationwide for the emotional impact COVID-19 was having on front-line healthcare workers. Those healthcare testimonials were the spark for a new initiative to mobilize the vaccination effort.
Kingsport Chamber CEO Miles Burdine appeared in a “Take A Shot Campaign” ad.
Lottie Ryans of the First Tennessee Development District and Burdine applied for a grant to bring vaccinations to churches, festivals, and workplaces. Thanks to a $580,000 grant from the BlueCross BlueShield Foundation of Tennessee, scores of mobile vaccination clinics were held.
“The Take A Shot Campaign was the most ambitious effort in the region to make vaccination against COVID easy and without long wait lines,” says Ryans.
By summer, the focus of Region AHEAD turned to thanking healthcare workers and supporting local businesses. The organization raised more than $55,000 to provide gift cards in appreciation to healthcare workers. “We organized rallies at local hospitals to cheer on our doctors and nurses,” says Dietrich. “We used donations to purchase from local businesses everything from car washes to meals. We honored thousands of healthcare workers in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.”
Dietrich’s passion for recognizing those who were on the frontline of the COVID battle soon turned to first responders. By raising nearly $22,500, Region AHEAD purchased more than 2,000 special gift cards from local businesses. These cards were given to police, fire, and emergency medical technicians in Carter, Sullivan, Greene, and Washington counties in Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia. “In addition to our regional chambers, there was great work done by the United Way of the East Tennessee Highlands, The United Way Bristol TN/VA, The United Way of Greater Kingsport, The Greene County United Way, NETWORKS, and NETREP.”
From its inception in early 2020, more than $900,000 has been raised to support local small businesses to encourage preventive measures to reduce COVID infections to provide easy access to COVID vaccinations and to thank those whose life-saving efforts saved countless lives.
“It began as an experiment to help small businesses in the region survive during an unimaginable pandemic,” Dietrich summarized.
“It became a whole lot more. Thus far, this is the best example of regional cooperation by forward thinking people. They volunteered their talents without considering state or local borders. They wanted to make life here better. We now know that our region is one that truly cares about our shared survival and success.”
The model created by this unique confederation of talents can serve as a model for cooperation that can be expanded into non-life-threatening ventures. From the mutual sharing of cultures through entertainment to talent and business recruitment, working together for a common good is possible.