Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia accounted for 75 new COVID-19 cases in state data reports Friday, as the Volunteer State's total was more than double the Old Dominion's.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), Sullivan and Washington counties led the region in new cases in Friday’s data.
Sullivan's total increased by 27 cases for 332 and five deaths to date, while Washington posted 22 new cases for 358 and no deaths. Hawkins County added seven cases for 124 cases and two deaths.
Carter County added six cases for 147 and two deaths, and Greene County also saw six cases for a pandemic total of 193 and two deaths. Unicoi County added four cases for 67 and no deaths.
Johnson County remained at 51 cases and no deaths.
Statewide, Tennessee added 2,479 cases and 13 deaths — more than twice Virginia’s Friday report of 1,002 new cases and six deaths — for the 21st day of more than 1,000 new daily cases during the pandemic. Tennessee’s pandemic totals stand at 73,819 cases and 815 deaths.
Total testing in Tennessee reached 1,149,991 Friday, for 16.84% of the state’s 6.83 million population, with 86,064 positive results and 1,063,927 negative.
In Northeast Tennessee, Friday’s testing results by county stood at:
— Hawkins, 3,816 (152 positive, 3,664 negative) of 56,786 residents or 6.72%
— Sullivan, 9,872 (347 positive, 9,525 negative) of 158,348 or 6.23%
— Washington, 9,912 (411 positive, 9,501 negative) of 129,375 or 7.66%
— Johnson, 2,879 (55 positive, 2,824 negative) of 17,788 or 16.19%
— Carter, 4,487 (160 positive, 4,327 negative) of 56,391 or 7.96%
— Greene, 5,387 (222 positive, 5,163 negative) of 69,069 or 7.8%
— Unicoi, 1,947 (74 positive, 1,873 negative) of 17,883 or 10.89%
The LENOWISCO Health District reported three new cases Friday for 102 and five deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s tracking webpage (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus). Wise County saw two new cases for a pandemic total of 51 and three deaths. Lee County added one case for 27 and no deaths. Scott County’s total remained at 20 cases and two deaths and Norton remained at four cases and no deaths.
Statewide, Virginia reported a pandemic total of 75,433 cases and 2,013 deaths Friday — increases of 1,002 and six, respectively. The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests was 964,222 of 8.63 million state residents or 11.17%. For nasal swab testing only, 873,787 people have been tested to date or 10.13%.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Friday’s online data, 5,229 of the district’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19 or 6.05%.
Testing rates by locality were:
— Lee County, 1,490 of 23,423 or 6.36%
— Norton, 550 of 3,981 or 13.82%
— Wise County, 1,949 of 37,383 or 5.21%
— Scott County, 1,241 of 21,566 or 5.75%