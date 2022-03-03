The State Theater could soon start to come to life again as the owner seeks to refurbish the old movie house into a music venue.
“It has been in the works for a little while,” said Robin Cleary, executive director of the Downtown Kingsport Association.
Mark Hunt, owner of the property, acquired it two years ago and had planned on starting to bring the historic theater back to life.
But the COVID-19 pandemic delayed his plans. Now the plans are back on track.
TriCon Builders LLC, out of Johnson City, announced on its Facebook page that it had been “awarded the contract to completely renovate this landmark destination.” The company also said the plans call for a rooftop venue on the building.
Hunt first bought the property around January 2020.
He is the owner of the Body Shop on Wilcox Drive and is a Kingsport native. He is also a music lover. In a previous interview with the Kingsport Times News in 2020, Hunt laid out his plans for the theater that he “traveled it, chased it and visited all the different venues” he could.
“This is a passion project for him,” Cleary said. “It’s a dream project for him.”
The theater first opened in the 1930s and ran first- and second-run films for years. It closed in the 1990s and opened for a bit as a cheerleading academy.
It closed once more and over the years went through several owners’ hands who had plans of renovations, but they could never get off the ground floor.
One of the largest refurbishment projects will be replacing the roof. Several other facets of the theater are still in good condition.
“We are very excited about seeing construction on the building,” Cleary said.
She said this could be a draw that brings people to downtown Kingsport from far and wide.
“This will bring not just local residents to Kingsport, but people throughout the region and farther away,” she said.
She said she could also see more businesses being drawn to opening downtown due to the new music hall.
“Other businesses will prosper and come along with that,” she said.