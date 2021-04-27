WISE — A pandemic-related backlog of cases from two state prisons contributed to 69 indictments by a Wise County grand jury.
Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III said the 26 prisoners named among 69 indictments had limited access to counsel because of COVID-19 safety restrictions by the state Department of Corrections. The prisoners’ cases accounted for 64 of 158 charges among the indictments.
Among the prisoners indicted are four Red Onion inmates facing up to life in prison on attempted capital murder charges:
• Anthony S. Caldwell, 39.
• Michael A. Hess, 25.
• Jonathan James O’Donnell, 28.
• Christopher Frank Stevens, 33.
The counts stem from an alleged June 26, 2020, attack on Michael D. Watson and Brian Braxton in the prison. Each man faces a maximum of life on the two murder charges against each of them along with a possession of an illegal weapon charge carrying up to five years on conviction.
Six Red Onion Prison inmates each were indicted on one count of malicious wounding, possession of an illegal weapon by a prisoner and mob malicious wounding in connection with the June 21, 2020, alleged attack against Wilson Henley in the prison:
• Lraheem Jiggetts, 31.
• Derek Y. Williams Mitchell, 29.
• Zaeveyin D. Morris, 21.
• Eddie Reed, 34.
• Benjamin J. Smith, 22.
• Kenneth S. Walck, 22.
The three charges against each man carry a total maximum sentence of 45 years on conviction.
Three Red Onion prisoners each were indicted on one count each of aggravated malicious wounding, possession of an illegal weapon and gang participation in a criminal act in connection with a Jan. 18, 2020, attack on Joe Baltas in the prison:
• Michael McClintock, 29.
• Rusty L. O’Neal, 31.
• Anthony C. Tipton, 38.
The aggravated malicious wounding charge carries a maximum sentence of life on conviction, the weapons charge up to five years and the gang participation charge up to 10 years.
Five Red Onion inmates were indicted on assault and battery of corrections officers in different incidents from 2019 to 2021:
• Benjamin Forrest Carter, 25.
• Yardell Dakota Chiles, 37.
• Anwar R. Phillips, 35.
• Christopher R. Piggott, 45.
• Gary L. Wall, 46.
The assault charge carries up to five years in prison on conviction. Chiles, in addition to the assault charge against him, was also indicted on two counts of communicating threats by mail and three counts of gang participation in criminal acts. The mail charges each carry up to five years and the participation charges up to 10 years.
Wallens Ridge State Prison inmate Robert L. Barnes was indicted on one count of forcible sodomy in connection with a Nov. 23, 2019, incident. The charge carries a sentence of up to life on conviction.
In other indictments, Richard Roy Wiseman, 27, Wise, faces a 100-count indictment on possession of child pornography: one charge of possession and 99 counts of second or subsequent possession. The first charge carries a five-year maximum sentence on conviction; the remaining counts up to 10 years each.
Andrew Litton Skeen, 46, Pound, was indicted on 22 misdemeanor counts of violation of protection orders from incidents on March 26. Each count carries a sentence of up to 12 months.
The 69 indictments included 37 drug-related offenses and other charges including forgery, DUI, grand larceny, obstruction of justice, receiving stolen property, possession of firearm while possessing drugs and failure to appear.