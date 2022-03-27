POUND — The Red Fox Storytelling Festival, like many Southwest Virginia events, makes a post- pandemic, in-person return this spring.
Festival coordinator Debbi Hale said the fourth annual event this year also marks a step in the town’s efforts to show that Pound is a thriving community.
“It’s a positive thing for Pound,” Hale said of the April 29-30 event, which got its start more than four years ago as a story circle around a bonfire at Killing Rock. The festival’s namesake, Dr. Marshall Taylor — the Red Fox — joined two associates to ambush and kill a moonshiner and some of his family members on a trail by the rock in 1892.
Since that bonfire story time, Hale said the festival got its formal start as an opportunity to tell stories related to Red Fox and his fate at the gallows in 1893.
“Appalshop helped us with the first Red Fox Storytelling Festival,” said Hale, “and many of the people who performed in Appalshop’s ‘Red Fox – Second Hanging’ participated in the first festival. They continue partnering with us on the festival.”
While subsequent festivals focused on tales of local history, Hale said this year’s event coincides with the demolition of the former Pound High School this month.
“We’re holding a sort of high school reunion and story circle Friday (April 29) where students, staff and anyone with a connection to Pound High can tell stories about their time at the school,” said Hale. “I graduated from Pound in 1974, went away for six years and came back to teach for 25 years. I thought it would be interesting to have people come back to tell their connection with the school.”
Saturday, April 30, includes a chance to enjoy the same area where Red Fox become notorious. Chasin’ Red Fox on the Red Fox and Pine Mountain trails includes a 5K hike or 10K run along the trails and by Killing Rock.
“We’re branching out into other tales including some funny stories, but our focus is still local history,” said Hale.
Starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, the festival gets to its purpose: plenty of storytelling in downtown Pound. Hale said local and professional tellers will be interspersed with performances by East Kentucky songwriter/musician Tiffany Williams of songs about the Pound Gap.
The festival wraps up 6 p.m. Saturday with a street dance and music by Grammy-nominated Wolfpen Branch.
“They can get you up out of your seat and flatfooting,” Hale added.
Admission is free to both days of the Red Fox Storytelling Festival, and more information on times and locations can be found on Facebook by searching Red Fox Storytelling Festival.