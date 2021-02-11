BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College will host a Tennessee Reconnect virtual information session via Zoom from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16. The event is free and welcomes anyone interested in learning more about Tennessee Reconnect and Northeast State.
Get an invitation by sending an RSVP to tnreconnect@northeaststate.edu. Once the request to attend is received, participants will be sent a Zoom meeting ID number from Northeast State to join the virtual session. Attendees can ask questions and learn more about the college and Tennessee Reconnect. Northeast State plans to host a Tennessee Reconnect session monthly through June 2021.
Tennessee Reconnect is a last-dollar grant created to provide two years of free tuition to adults seeking to earn an associate degree or technical certificate.
Adult students planning to apply
for Tennessee Reconnect grant
should follow these steps:
• Create a login on the Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation (TSAC) portal at: https://clipslink.tsac.tn.gov/studentsignon/. Once you have created an account, Select “Apply” and then choose “TN Reconnect Scholarship Application.”
• Submit an application for admission form to Northeast State.
• File the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) at https://studentaid.gov/.
• Enroll in a degree or certificate program at Northeast State and take at least 6 credits (two classes) per semester to launch your future.