Incidents in Hawkins County over the past few days resulted in three arrests and the seizure of prescription pills and items used to take drugs.
Shot endangers woman
According to a police report, on Thursday around 6:13 p.m., Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Daniel DesOrmeaux was dispatched to Bulls Gap in reference to a report of shots being fired.
Upon arrival, DesOrmeaux learned that around 4:09 p.m., one of Katia Avila’s dogs got into the yard of a neighbor, Brandon Raines, and began fighting on the porch with his dog.
“Mrs. Avila stated (that her neighbor) came out and told her to get her dog,” DesOrmeaux wrote in his report. “Mrs. Avila stated she got her dog by the collar and was in the yard next to the porch when Raines came out with a gun and fired one round next to her feet into the ground.”
DesOrmeaux found Raines, 31, originally from Morristown, in possession of a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun. Raines stated that he fired the shot in front of the dog and was unaware of how close Avila was.
“I observed the hole in the ground where both parties stated Mr. Raines had shot,” DesOrmeaux stated. “The statement by both parties put Mrs. Avila in a direct line behind the dog from where Mr. Raines had shot or standing in close proximity to the dog at the time Mr. Raines shot.”
Raines was charged with reckless endangerment and transported to the Hawkins County Jail.
Man resists arrest
According to an HCSO report, on Sunday at around 7:03 p.m., Hawkins County Central Dispatch gave a be-on-the-lookout alert for a female taken against her will in a potentially stolen car described as a maroon Toyota Camry with a Florida license plate. Deputy Ricky Begley located the car traveling east on Highway 11-W and attempted to stop the individual to perform a welfare check.
Instead of stopping, the sedan accelerated and continued east into Sullivan County until it was disabled when the driver tried to make a left turn onto Union Street and left the roadway, striking a curb and a sidewalk.
The driver, Leslie Ashmore, 55, reportedly continued evading arrest by fleeing on foot, and Begley required the assistance of a bystander to take Ashmore into custody. The other occupants of the vehicle fled and were unable to be located.
In the car, Begley found a loaded handgun and a glass pipe that he believes could be used to ingest methamphetamine.
Ashmore was arrested and charged with felony evading arrest by motor vehicle, evading arrest by foot, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful carry/possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license and resisting arrest.
Man reaches for knife
According to a police report, on Saturday at around 9:55 p.m., HCSO Deputy Brayden Hammonds stopped a white 2000 Toyota Camry for a broken driver’s side headlight.
When Hammonds approached the vehicle, he smelled marijuana and asked the driver, Jordan McCrary, 27, originally from Kingsport, if he had anything illegal. McCrary reportedly grabbed a pipe out of the glove box and then reached for a knife he had on the right side of his belt.
Hammonds instructed McCrary to stop reaching, and when McCrary attempted to reach for a black object, Hammonds drew his weapon and told McCrary to put his hands up. Once out of the car, McCrary reportedly reached for his knife, and Hammonds handcuffed him.
Hammonds found that the object McCrary reached for was a black bag containing two pill bottles — a clear pill bottle with five and a half Alprazolam pills and one Xanax pill in it and a red pill bottle with four and a half Buprenorphine pills in it.
McCrary was arrested and charged with violation of light law, violation of registration law, possession of Schedule IV , possession of Schedule III, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on revoked/suspended license.