ROGERSVILLE — The Rogersville City School Board of Education voted to accept a Tennessee All Corps Grant, which will be used to provide more tutoring services at the school.
The motion passed unanimously at Tuesday’s board meeting.
Director of Schools Edwin Jarnagin said that RCS has been offered the grant for the past two years but has turned it down because it requires the school to match the state’s contribution.
According to the Tennessee Department of Education, the grant will provide $700 per student per year, while the district is required to contribute $800 per student per year.
That being said, the board decided to consider the grant this year after finding out that the match can be covered by Elementary Secondary School Emergency Relief funds. ESSER funds have been provided by the federal government since 2020 and are to address impacts made by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grant will give RCS $58,800 for the next two years, but Jarnagin said at the meeting that school officials could evaluate its usefulness after one year.
Currently, the school offers an after-school tutoring program sponsored by the Niswonger Foundation. According to Federal Projects Director Karen Davis-Beggs, approximately 23 kids in grades K-3 participate in the program.
Jarnagin said that RCS plans to use the grant money to establish a tutoring program during school hours for students who may not be able to stay after school for the existing program.
The new program will take effect at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year.