BIG STONE GAP — Mountain Empire Community College has received the first installment of a five-year $375,000 grant to support scholarships and the college’s health program offerings.
Mark Vanover, executive director of the Norton-based RAPHA Foundation, said the grant continues the foundation’s mission of tacking health and education inequalities.
MECC Foundation Director Amy Greear said the grant will help support the college’s $245,000 Title III Endowment Grant Challenge for student scholarships and strengthening the institution’s health science programs. Those degree and certificate programs include emergency medical technician, certified nursing assistant, licensed practical nursing, registered nursing, respiratory therapy and other fields.
“It thrills us to be able to find people in our region who share the same goals as the foundation,” Vanover said. “We would like for our grants to be oriented toward health care and education and bringing students into health professions.
“The Rapha Foundation Board understands the tremendous value that MECC brings to our region,” said Greear, “and we feel privileged to be able to support the college and its students.”
The recent $75,000 installment to MECC was part of $495,000 in grant disbursements made in the foundation’s fiscal year ending in May, Vanover said. The foundation, which serves Wise and Dickenson counties and Norton, expects to distribute another $142,000 to various programs by the end of July.
Vanover said RAPHA’s efforts in the previous fiscal year included money for the Dickenson, Wise and Norton school systems to buy temperature monitors and some classroom art supplies for individual students. The art supplies helped reduce potential COVID-19 exposure during the pandemic.
In keeping with the foundation’s education efforts, Vanover said RAPHA is working with the Lonesome Pine Office on Youth to re-introduce the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program in the Wise County and Norton school systems.