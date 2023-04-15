Virginia U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, second from left, with Appalachia Service Project team leader Brian McNamara, left, and Jennifer Smith, center. Kaine stopped in Jonesville to visit the ASP team as they built an access ramp for Smith's father, who had been hospitalized for surgery earlier in the week.
Mike Still - Kingsport Times News
Virginia U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine helps install banister posts Friday on a ramp built by an Appalachia Service Project volunteer team from Connecticut at the home of Jackie and Betty Collins in Jonesville.
JONESVILLE — Friday afternoon in Jonesville brought thunderstorms as a team of Appalachia Service Project volunteers tried to finish an access ramp at the home of Jackie and Betty Collins.
Virginia U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine also visited the group, from Guilford, Connecticut, to help add some finishing touches and to recall the connection he developed 16 years earlier because of another volunteer.
Kaine, who arrived after a morning economic development meeting in Big Stone Gap, shifted from a blue blazer to a Fort Monroe ballcap and a rain jacket to meet with the 17-member team as they were finishing the banisters and rails for the ramp after a week’s work of excavation and construction.
Jennifer Smith, the Collins’ daughter, said the ramp was being finished just in time for her father’s return from the hospital after foot surgery.
“We were thinking how we didn’t know how we’d get him back in the house when he came home,” Smith said.
Jackie Collins had been through a traumatic brain injury a few years ago but recovered and kept busy by mowing 54 neighbors’ yards until he suffered a stroke. More recently, he was hospitalized for foot surgery until his scheduled return Friday.
“If you mentioned his name,” said Smith, “everyone would say how hardworking he was.”
ASP volunteer teams have been a familiar sight in Lee, Wise and Scott counties and the surrounding region for decades as they spend time — typically a week — each summer to help residents needing housing rehab work. In April, ASP teams tackled five projects in the area including the ramp.
Before helping attach banister posts, Kaine told the group how he found out about the 2007 Virginia Tech mass shooting that left 32 students, faculty and staff dead before the shooter killed himself.
Kaine, then governor of Virginia, was on a trade mission to Japan when he got news of the shooting. Flying back immediately, he learned about all of the victims including sophomore Austin Cloyd.
“Austin was a very interesting young lady,” Kaine said. “She had been working with ASP in summer when she was in high school. When she was killed, her mom and dad, as a way of dealing with their own grief, encouraged people to remember her by contributing and volunteering with ASP.”
Sunday is the 16th anniversary of the Virginia Tech shooting.
Kaine said he got to know the Cloyds and other parents in the wake of the shooting. Two years later, he and his wife, Anne, decided to visit an ASP project being done in Cloyd’s memory, spending two days with the group including sharing a bunkhouse with them.
“I really hadn’t thought about that for a while,” Kaine said, adding that he asked his Abingdon regional director, Laura Blevins, to help connect him with an ASP visit when he was in the region.
“What a good thing that you guys have had this tradition,” Kaine told the group. “It’s a great way to learn and to help. We all need help, we all can help and we all should help because we all need help. There’s a great line in bob Dylan’s ‘Forever Young’ that you always do for others and let others do for you. Help others and be gracious in accepting help when you need it.”