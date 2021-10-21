GRAY — Remote Area Medical is returning to the Appalachian Fairgrounds for the fifth year in early November to provide health care to those in need.
The Nov. 5-7 clinic will provide dental, vision, audiology, women’s health and mental health services free of charge on a first-come, first-served basis.
“This year we’re really fortunate we have a three-day clinic, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with the goal to provide more access to our neighbors in need,” said RAM Chief Executive Officer Jeff Eastman.
Some of the services offered include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglasses prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, mammograms, pap smears, audiology, chest X-rays, COVID-19 vaccinations and general medical exams.
It’s in vision and dental services where organizers say the need for more volunteers is greatest. Organizers are still actively seeking licensed dental and vision professionals, such as dentists, optometrists and ophthalmologists, to volunteer their time and services at the clinic. That in turn will increase the number of patients that can be seen.
“The demand is really for dental and vision in this area,” said Brooks Blair, the executive director of Project Access. “It’s a direct correlation of how many patients we can serve as to how many professionals actually come to volunteer.”
The parking lot will be opened to the public no later than 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 5, and the clinic will open at 6 a.m. Restrooms will be available. Those who are seeking vision or dental care should plan to arrive as early as possible. Attendees will need to choose between dental or vision services but will be able to receive other health services while there.
“When we have limited service with the dental and vision, the other services are open to anybody that wants to come,” Blair said. “So even if you come a little late and you’re not able to get in with the dentist like you hoped, you can still get in and get a mammogram or a pap smear or check out audiology.”
Remote Area Medical partners with Project Access, East Tennessee State University and Ballad Health to host the Gray clinic, which allows it to offer more services to attendees.
“We’re really excited to be able to have all of the services available that we do,” Blair said. “We are a little unique in that ETSU is so close, so we’re able to have a lot of community resources that a lot of other clinics don’t have.”
In order to protect both volunteers and attendees, everyone at the clinic is asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Attendees will also undergo a COVID-19 screening and free on-site rapid COVID-19 testing prior to treatment.
In addition to the medical services offered at the clinic, Ballad Health will have community navigators present to screen patients for post-clinic resources. Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee will be present to provide food to attendees, and a supply of winter coats will also be made available.
The community resource area of the clinic will also be open with staffed booths so attendees can learn more about other resources available to them in the region.
No ID is required to receive services at the RAM clinic, and anyone in need of services is welcome to attend.
“I reach out to anybody who needs medical services, dental, vision to come,” said Eastman. “I also want to reach out to our neighbors. If you’re a professional in medical, dental, vision, please sign up.”
For more information about the clinic or to register as a volunteer, visit ramusa.org.