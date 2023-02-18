The Powell River escaped its banks in parts of Big Stone Gap Friday, flooding four camper sites at the Jessie Lea RV Park. Park owners and campers were able to move the camper trailers before they flooded..
Heavy rains over Big Stone Gap Friday loosened a tree that fell across Spring Street and damaged a house and parked car. The occupants of the home were not injured.
Mike Still/Kingsport Times News
BIG STONE GAP — Thursday night and early Friday morning rains left some surprises for Southwest Virginia drivers, one town resident and some recreational vehicle owners.
Virginia Department of Transportation spokesperson Michelle Earl said the storm flooded several secondary roads across Wise, Lee and Scott counties and the city of Norton Friday morning, with 14 still closed that afternoon.
In Lee County, State Route 70 remained closed Friday afternoon due to high water, Earl said, while water left State Route 65 in Scott County closed. High water closed a portion of Route 652 in the Toms Creek section of Wise County near the Paramount Contura coal preparation plant in the morning.
High water closed northbound U.S. Route 23 in the Indian Creek section of Wise County before it reopened before 10 a.m. Friday.
A section of two-lane Alternate Route 58 west of Big Stone Gap reopened around mid-morning after local flooding.
In Big Stone Gap, Police Chief Steve Hamm said Friday that flooding along the Powell River in town submerged parts of the town’s Greenbelt near the Jessie Lea RV Park on Wood Avenue. Park owners and RV owners had to move four camper trailers from sites along the river.
Park co-owner Jessica Cubine Hash said park guests noticed a rapid rise in the water level around 5:45 a.m.
“Everything went pretty smoothly,” Hash said. “This happens a few times a year, but it usually doesn’t happen until March. This morning was faster than usual.”
Other than water on the campsites, Hash said damage was minimal.
“It’ll be a mess to clean,” she added.
A house in the 200 block of Spring Street in Big Stone Gap also suffered damage when rain loosened the soil around a tree approximately 50 to 60 feet tall across the road. Public Works crewman Ernie Maggard said the tree fell around 5:30 a.m., blocking the street and damaging the house’s roof and a car parked at the residence.
Maggard said the family members in the home were not injured, although traffic was blocked until around 11 a.m. until the tree was removed.
Hamm said another tree fell in town but caused no building or vehicle damage.
Earl said several gravel roads were damaged by the rains and some slides happened, but they did not close roads. She said VDOT crews will monitor conditions for any potential freezing and damage, and crews will be repairing road damage Saturday as needed.
The National Weather Service’s Morristown office predicted temperatures in the 40s with sunny skies for Southwest Virginia.