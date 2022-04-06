KINGSPORT — A burn ban for the Model City has been lifted after rainfall drenched the region Tuesday night, Kingsport officials said.
The burn ban went into effect last week as several wildfires burned throughout the area, including one on Buffalo Mountain and another in Sevier County.
The Kingsport Fire Marshal’s Office stated in a press release that even though the burning of natural materials such as brush and leaves is permissible in the city, officials encourage residents to use the city’s brush pickup service.
Officials provided the following guidelines for burning inside the city limits:
• It’s permissible to burn leaves; branches; tree limbs; twigs; lawn clippings; woody vegetation; yard trimmings; clean unpainted, uncoated wood; and untreated lumber.
• A fire no more than 3 feet in diameter and no more than 2 feet high must be at least 25 feet away from any structure. Any larger fires must be at least 50 feet away from any structure.
• Provisions must be made to keep the fire from spreading.
• Residents can be held responsible if a fire gets out of control.
• If your fire is in an approved fire pit with a spark arrestor, the pit must be at least 15 feet from any structure
• The fire must be attended at all times.
• You must have a means to extinguish the fire (water hose, fire extinguisher, etc.).
• Burning is not allowed on days with high winds, ozone days or when a burn ban has been put in place.
It is illegal to burn these items in Tennessee:
• Tires and other rubber products
• Vinyl siding and vinyl shingles
• Plastics and other synthetic materials
• Paper products, cardboard and newspaper
• Asphalt shingles and other asphalt roofing materials and demolition debris
• Asbestos-containing materials
• Paints, household and agricultural chemicals
• Aerosol cans and food cans
• Building material and construction debris
• Buildings and mobile homes
• Coated wire
• Household trash
•Most vegetation not grown on site
Improper outdoor burning can lead to fines up to $25,000.