BIG STONE GAP — Mountain Empire Older Citizens has postponed the 47th Annual Walkathon to Sunday, May 21.
“We are hoping for clear skies on the rescheduled date,” MEOC Emergency Services Director Marsha Craiger said of Sunday’s delay due to rain. “We were disappointed that the weather didn’t cooperate this past Sunday, but looking on the bright side, that gives everyone another two weeks to fundraise for the event.”
The location for the May 21 Walkathon will remain the same, Bullitt Park in Big Stone Gap. Registration will be at 1 p.m. The Walkathon will follow at 2 p.m.
Craiger noted that several people still showed up in the pouring rain on the original date to turn in their donations, which totaled about $7,000. Contributions from corporate sponsors, individuals and groups have also been arriving. “However, we still have a long way to meet our $200,000 goal. We are hoping to do that on May 21,” she added.
All money raised during the Walkathon goes to the Emergency Fuel Fund, which helps older adults in Lee, Scott and Wise counties and the City of Norton with emergency heating expenses during the winter. The program pays for wood, coal, propane, heating oil or electric bills for those at least age 60 whose income is at or below 150 percent of the federal poverty level. The fund relies entirely on donations, with no money ever used for administrative costs.
“We are so thankful to everyone who has helped us meet our goal year after year. The fuel fund would not exist without the community’s support,” said MEOC Executive Director Michael Wampler.
Wampler said the need for donations has become more critical after last year’s price hikes for oil, coal, natural gas, electricity and other heating sources. That is reflected in this year’s Walkathon goal rising $35,000 from last year.
“The need for emergency heating assistance among the region’s older adults has not decreased. Many are struggling more than ever,” continued Wampler. For this past winter alone, the fuel fund assisted 1,023 people at the record expense of a little more than $264,000.
“We raised the goal so that we can continue serving the same number of people next winter that we have in the past. We hope to see everyone on May 21 to help make that happen. Bring your family and friends and join us for the Walkathon and stay after to enjoy the traditional picnic that follows,” said Wampler.
Besides participating in the Walkathon, donors can contribute in other ways. Mail donations to MEOC, P.O. Box 888, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219. You may also text DONATE to (276) 242-3525 or visit www.meoc.org and click “Donate.”