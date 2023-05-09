BIG STONE GAP — Mountain Empire Older Citizens has postponed the 47th Annual Walkathon to Sunday, May 21.

“We are hoping for clear skies on the rescheduled date,” MEOC Emergency Services Director Marsha Craiger said of Sunday’s delay due to rain. “We were disappointed that the weather didn’t cooperate this past Sunday, but looking on the bright side, that gives everyone another two weeks to fundraise for the event.”

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Besides participating in the Walkathon, donors can contribute in other ways. Mail donations to MEOC, P.O. Box 888, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219. You may also text DONATE to (276) 242-3525 or visit www.meoc.org and click “Donate.”

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you