BLOUNTVILLE — It should become apparent on Thursday evening if immediate past Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski will become interim director, Rafalowski said in a phone interview this week.
Rafalowski, who ended her 42-year career in education in Sullivan County with four years as director when she retired in 2019, was asked on Tuesday if she would accept an offer to be interim director of the largest-enrollment school system in Northeast Tennessee and the region.
“They (board members) are still in the decision-making process as to how they’re moving forward,” Rafalowski said by phone in response to the question. “There will be more clarity on what path they are taking Thursday after the board meeting.”
The board needs to find a permanent or interim director to replace David Cox, a Hawkins County native with 22 years as a director or superintendent and 37 years in education. His planned retirement date is June 30, although he said he would be willing to stay on a bit longer to give the board time to find a replacement.
Other options are using a private search firm, one by the Tennessee School Boards Association or a school board/school district-led search, according to board Chairman Randall Jones of Indian Springs.
Rafalowski remains a consultant to the school system on Sullivan East Middle School, which opened in January 2020, and West Ridge High School, which is set to open Aug. 9 with the student populations of Sullivan South, North and Central high schools.
Whether she resumes being director or not, her summer is to include facilitating the movement of personnel and items to the new high school as well as movement of personnel and items from closing middle schools to newly consolidated middle schools.
The Board of Education at its Feb. 25 work session, after immediate past Chairman Michael Hughes suggested making Rafalowski interim director, asked Jones to get an answer from Rafalowski on whether she would take the position again and present it to the board at the next meeting. That is at 6 p.m. in the library of Holston Middle School and also will be livestreamed on YouTube.
The Thursday meeting also is to include an attempt to revisit the issue of naming Sullivan South High. An online petition on change.org has nearly 700 signatures in favor of having a revote between Sullivan Heights and Sullivan South.
Board member Mark Ireson of Colonial Heights said he will revisit his earlier attempt to have a runoff online survey with the previous online survey winner of Sullivan Heights Middle, which the school board approved at that same meeting upon recommendation of a 17-member committee.
Ireson’s motion last time failed 2-5. To be approved this time, at least two more board members would have to join Ireson and member Paul Robinson of Bloomingdale.
“The committee made it about three middle schools. They didn’t make it about two high schools,” Rafalowski said of Sullivan North Middle, the middle school portion of Sullivan Gardens K-8 and Colonial Heights Middle. South Middle was considered by the committee but not in the three names put to the online vote.
As for Sullivan Central High becoming Sullivan Central Middle after a similar online survey, committee recommendation and board vote, Rafalowski and Cox said that all those students would have gone to Central High, unlike students in the middle schools in the western end of the county who would have split between North High and South High.