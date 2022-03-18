Beer will be in the pint glass and barbecue will be on the plate this May.
Racks by the Tracks will return to the Farmers Market on May 14 for its 14th year, organizers said.
The festival will feature the Tri-Cities’ original tasting event, where those who participate will have a chance to enjoy a variety of craft beers and a barbecue competition.
The Racks by the Tracks 10K and 5K races, featuring the Boss Hog Challenge, will also be held and there will be several bands, including an Eagles tribute band, 7 Bridges. The headliner for the event will be Pandora’s Box, an Aerosmith tribute band.
Organizers said the tasting event, presented by Allandale Package Store, will feature more than 100 craft beers, wines, seltzers and sangrias. Attendees will also get goodies. They will be able to vote for their favorite libations and receive a souvenir pint glass.
The race or walk is sponsored by Powell Valley National Bank. This year will feature a new course that will still be a primarily flat course but will give runners the opportunity to run on the Greenbelt.
The race will still have the same start and finish lines but will offer participants a scenic middle on the Greenbelt. For runners seeking a challenging and unique test of stamina, they can sign up for the Boss Hog Challenge, in which they run in both the 10K and 5K races and receive a limited-edition Boss Hog Challen- ger T-shirt for participating.
For those looking to enjoy great food, the BBQ competition will give attendees an opportunity to taste the best barbecue from restaurants and teams from across the region.
Each attendee can cast their vote for People’s Choice awards. No ticket is required to access this section of the festival. Non-barbecue food vendors will also be on site.
Music kicks off on the Honda Kingsport Stage at 1 p.m. with local country band Gents & Liars. The Gents & Liars are a five-man group from Johnson City, playing their new fusion of country.
Racks by the Tracks gives back each year to local nonprofits and other organizations. To date it has contributed more than $100,000 to local nonprofits.
Proceeds have benefited the following organizations throughout the years: Second Harvest Food Bank; Sullivan County Humane Society; Boys & Girls Club; Girls Inc. of Kingsport; Kingsport Chamber; Downtown Kingsport Association; PEAK Young Professionals; Relay for Life; Skin Cancer Foundation; Kingsport Ballet; Rotary Clubs of Kingsport and St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Racks by the Tracks is sponsored by AccuForce; Action Rentals; Allandale Package Store; Athens Distributing; Barberitos of Kingsport; Bristol Broadcasting; Cherokee Distributing; Express AV; Fleet Feet; Food City; Frank Merendino, DDS; Honda Kingsport; Jim Cline Farmers Insurance; Lipman Distributing; Misty Mountain Water; Powell Valley National Bank; The Regional Eye Center and Visit Kingsport.