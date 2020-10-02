ABINGDON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is starting its own annual vaccination program — for raccoons.
On Tuesday, the USDA will begin a weeklong series of aerial drops of oral rabies vaccine packets. The packets are coated with fishmeal and contain a raccoon-specific vaccine.
Drops from low-flying airplanes and helicopters will be done in parts of Wise, Scott, Russell, Dickenson and other Southwest Virginia counties and cities, and more than a half-million packets will be distributed.
USDA officials said that human and pet contact with the packets will not result in rabies infection, although people who find the packets should leave them alone. Anyone who touches a bait packet should rinse the contacted area with warm water and soap. If you come in contact with the vaccine inside a packet, call the Virginia Department of Health at (877) 722-6725.
Covered in a block of brown fishmeal, the vaccine packets are white with a label denoting them as rabies vaccines and with a VDH phone number. For photos of bait packets, visit https://www.flickr.com/photos/usdagov/sets/72157623983143606/.
Wildlife and health officials also ask residents to be alert and to report any dead raccoons — including those struck by vehicles — or live raccoons acting unusually ill, friendly and unafraid, or sick, staggering, unsteady or aggressive to (866) 4-USDAWS, your local health department or animal control. Officials will remove the animal or carcass to test it for rabies.
Rabies symptoms include unusual, aggressive or calm and “friendly” behavior, an inability to eat or drink, balance problems, circling, seizures, coma, and finally death. To prevent the spread of rabies, keep domestic pet and livestock vaccinations current and do not contact or feed wildlife. Never move or relocate wildlife, as this may spread rabies to new areas.
For more information about the National Rabies Management Program, visit www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/wildlifedamage/programs/nrmp.