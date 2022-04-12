Sullivan County voters will elect a highway commissioner in the Republican Party Primary on May 3. Two men are seeking the GOP nomination. The winner of the primary will have no opposition in the county general election in August because no Democratic or independent candidates filed to run.
The term of office is four years. The pay: $122,475 per year as of last fiscal year, with an increase scheduled for July 1.
The Times News asked each candidate the following questions.
Here are the unedited answers from incumbent Highway Commissioner Scott Murray:
Q. What are the duties of the Sullivan County highway commissioner?
A. “To keep citizens and commerce moving forward in Sullivan County, the highway commissioner is responsible for a $13 million dollar budget to maintain 852 miles across 2,000 roads that run through the county. In addition to lane miles, there are 230 bridges, a red-light network of nearly 30 signals, at least 10,000 road signs and hundreds of miles of guard rail. Most of all it takes a listener and leader to keep the roads working properly for your family’s safety.”
Q. What personal experience do you have that makes you the best choice to perform the job?
A. “My biggest asset is experience, with a total of 42 years’ service to the citizens of Sullivan County I’ve served as everything from a boot on the ground, to a section foreman, and now, one term as Highway Commissioner. The bottom line is what gets done. In the past three years, we have paved 40% more than the previous administration. That’s a difference of 17 miles of road in 2017 to an average of 35 to 38 miles per since. Meanwhile, we have improved our skills across the workforce, by using pre constructed concrete catch basins and box culverts in repairing long overdue tiles and bridges, while dramatically upgrading snow removal capacity to help ensure the safety of our community.”
Q. What goals do you hope to accomplish if elected highway commissioner for the next four years?
A. “If re-elected, the Highway department will continue to improve paving output and road safety. But our infrastructure is failing and now there are new federal and state funding opportunities that we are aggressively pursuing that allow us to go beyond just resurfacing. Most recently, we saved Sullivan County taxpayers $ 250,000 dollars through a TDOT traffic signal modernization grant. Beyond this, we will continue to coordinate closely with our municipal partners, utility districts, local and regional planning agencies, as well as the Tennessee Department of Transportation. A proven long-term ability to work with a diversity of partners is critical for the overall efficiency and safety of our road networks.
“Looking forward, we are working hard to secure additional funding outside of Sullivan County property tax dollars. An example of this is the current Federal Lands Access Program grant application, which, if approved will provide up to $1 million dollars to help fund replacement of three bridges, the resurfacing of four roads, and associated guard rail replacement.”
Q. Why do you want to be elected?
A. “Sullivan County is my home and it’s the highest honor of my life that the voters have bestowed to lead this department into its next century. I truly believe we live in a blessed county and I would like to continue to serve our citizens by listening to their concerns and addressing their needs. I grew up here, my wife and I have been married for 43 years and have two adult children. And now my grand child is being raised here. The Murray family world has always evolved around the Highway Department, and with your vote, it will continue to do so.
“I want to thank everyone who has taken a few minutes to read these interviews and learn a little bit about the race, and certainly, I would appreciate the consideration of your vote to be the GOP nominee to the office of Sullivan County Highway Commissioner.”