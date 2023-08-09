Kim McKee, coordinator for the Appalachina Writing Project's 2023 Young Writers Camp, shows some of the story books written and illustrated by the camp's 106 Wise County and Norton students this summer.
Union Primary School second grader Natalie Lewis shows her mother Chelsea the story she helped write and illustrate for one of the books from this year's Young Writers Camps in Wise County and Norton schools.
Leah Bowman, left and her daughter Grace joined Young Writers Camp teachers Christiana Coomer and Belinda Hamilton for a red carpet photo Tuesday at the camp. Ninkey McCarty - Leah's motther and Grace's grandmother - coordinated the Yound Writers Camp for several years until her death in 2022.
Julie Kennedy and son Jackson, front, and Andy and Vanitee White and their son Wynstan ready stories to two boys helped write and illustrate during the 2023 Young Writers Camp in Wise County and Norton schools.
Mike Still - Six Rivers Media
Union Primary School first gader Jaxton Gibson shows the story he and his collaborators wrote and illustrated fof this summer's Appalachian Writing Project Young Writers camp.
Mike Still - Six Rivers Media
Mike Still - Six Rivers Media
Mike Still - Six Rivers Media Still
BIG STONE GAP — Students from Union Primary and Middle schools and Norton Elementary and Middle School are getting reviews for their foray into the publishing world.
Those 106 students — part of the 2023 summer Young Writers Camp — and their parents filed into the Union Primary School cafeteria to pick up copies of story books they wrote and illustrated themselves.
YWC Coordinator Kim McKee said the decadelong project has brought students together in individual camps each summer to learn about putting their ideas together with fellow campers, write a story plot and characters and use Legos to create settings and illustrations.
With the help of volunteer teacher coaches, the students use a software package to assemble the stories and illustrations into an electronic book format that is sent to printers. Approximately a month later, the students get their own copies of their books.
McKee said seeing the kids and parents take their first look at the books is the best part of a summer ritual that volunteers have come to enjoy more each year.
If parents and teachers’ reactions were any indication, those students have a future as authors and illustrators.
Kari Gibson smiled as her son Jaxton, a Union Primary first grader, showed the story, “Sharing Diamonds,” that he created with collaborators Callyx Coomer, Jake Austin and Wynstan White.
“I like it,” Gibson said as he leafed through the pages.
“I loved it,” said Kari Gibson as she looked over Jaxton’s shoulder. “He got the opportunity to form sentences and use Legos.”
Asked if he wanted to attend the camp next summer, Jaxton said without hesitation, “Yes.”
McKee credited UVA Wise communication professor Amy Clark, director of the college’s Appalachian Writing Project, with bringing that program’s training of teachers to combine writing with students’ awareness of Appalachian culture to the Young Writers Program camps.
“She’s brought the truth of Appalachian language to the classroom,” said McKee.
McKee said her predecessor, Union Primary teacher Ninkey McCarty, worked with volunteers to build the Young Writers Camp foundations. McCarty died in September 2022, just after completing that year’s summer camp and while preparing for the 2024 session. McCarty’s work had a family connection this year, as her daughter Leah Bowman brought her granddaughter Grace to pick up her copy of the camp book.
“It was unexpected,” Leah said of her mother’s death. “Everybody loved her and working with her, and it’s good to see her work continue.”
The Young Writers Project recently got a $15,000 Slemp Foundation grant to continue the program in Wise County and Norton schools. Clark said the Slemp grant will help continue more than just summer writing classes.
“The magic continues when parents gather to watch their young authors autograph the books they helped to publish,” said Clark. “They are witness to an inspirational scene: children in an age of screens and virtual reality embracing and being proud of something they created with their minds, hands and words.”
“We may be able to count how many teachers and kids we serve each summer,” Clark added,” but the ripples throughout the community are infinite.”