WISE — Presentations by emergency services agencies and animal welfare groups held the Wise County Board of Supervisors’ attention on Thursday.
The Wise County Fire and Rescue Association and representatives of seven group and individual animal rescue and care groups all asked the supervisors to consider funding increases for their respective safety and shelter work in the county.
Fire and Rescue Association President Jack Mullins and Appalachia Fire Department Deputy Chief Travis Anderson asked the board to consider more funding for fire and EMS departments along with better planning and coordination for the county’s emergency services.
Mullins said Wise County ranked last out of 95 Virginia counties and cities in per capita annual budget spending for fire and rescue squads
“Fire and rescue agencies have to conduct bingo to fund their departments,” Mullins said, adding that total county annual funding for all agencies has risen from $12,000 in 2001 to $28,000 by 2021. While Norton and Big Stone Gap have managed to fund new fire trucks and ambulances in recent years, those purchases exceeded the county annual EMS budget.
Mullins said individual firefighter equipment from protective gear to breathing gear can cost up to $14,000, while rising replacement costs mean many departments have breathing equipment 20 years or more old.
Mullins and Anderson each recommended that the Board of Supervisors appoint two members to sit on the Fire and Rescue Association to improve communication and planning for county EMS services.
Anderson said adequate fire and emergency services affect the county’s ability to attract new residents and businesses, while inadequate services affect home and business insurance rates or even whether coverage is available. County residents now save about $6 million annually in total premiums because EMS services provide needed coverage, he added.
Spokesperson Judy Harding provided the animal welfare presentation. She cited the rescue, care and fostering efforts of six area organizations: PAWS, ARC, Appalachian Feline Friends, Wise County Humane Society, Tri-State Animal Rescue and the Carol Buchanan estate along with county resident and animal rescuer Paula Coffey.
Between fundraising, donations and volunteer time, the organizations and Coffey provide more than $300,000 annually to rescue and care for dogs, cats and other animals abandoned or surrendered, Harding said. Those groups also help process animals brought into the county animal shelter and send them to other rescue organizations for adoption.
“Wise County processes more animals than surrounding counties, especially cats,” said Harding. Because of pandemic- related slowdowns in pet adoptions and transports to rescue groups outside the region in the past two years, she added, the county animal shelter has seen more animals staying longer.
The longer stays at the Wise County shelter have contributed to another issue, Harding said: the highest euthanasia rate among surrounding counties, at 12%.
Because of volunteer groups and a good shelter staff, Harding said, Wise County provides one of the most efficient annual budget costs in the region for taxpayers at 0.35 cents per animal per capita.
Harding asked the board to consider $50,000 for hiring a shelter manager who can focus on its operations to free up county animal control staff for their related duties. She said a community outreach program along with developing accountability and budget priorities in cooperation with volunteer agencies would help make animal welfare services more efficient and responsive.
Progressive animal welfare policies help make a locality more attractive to new residents and economic development, Harding added.